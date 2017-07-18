Camp Canine Honored as one of America's "Coolest" Pet Businesses

Camp Canine owner Tania Isenstein with her rescue dog, Nacho “We’re honored to be the only daycare and overnight lodging facility in the country to earn this distinction,” said Tania Isenstein, owner of Camp Canine. “We’re innovative in our approach to pet care and committed to providing world-class pet services."

Camp Canine, the premier pet care facility located on the Upper West Side, has been named one of “America’s Coolest” pet businesses by Pets+, “The Magazine for America’s Pet Pros,” in its inaugural national contest. Camp Canine was the only pet care facility chosen and received an Honorable Mention.

The 2017 “America’s Coolest” Businesses Contest highlights the best examples of independent pet businesses throughout the United States. They are judged by a panel of experts on the basis of business practices, history, online presence, traditional advertising, interior decor and curb appeal. The 2017 contest in the magazine’s first year of publication saw entries from 17 states.

“We’re honored to be the only daycare and overnight lodging facility in the country to earn this distinction,” said Tania Isenstein, owner of Camp Canine. “We’re innovative in our approach to pet care and committed to providing world-class services for our four-legged guests. This distinction affirms that we are succeeding.”

Isenstein, a longtime resident of the Upper West Side, left her career as a Wall Street lawyer in order to purchase Camp Canine in 2012 and has transformed it into New York City’s premier pet care facility for dogs and cats. The luxury facility provides daycare, lodging, training, grooming, long walks in Central Park (Central Bark Walks) and a variety of pampering amenities for pets.

Camp Canine recently celebrated its five-year anniversary with a black-tie “pawty” and fundraiser for Muddy Paws Rescue, also based in New York City. The event raised $2,000 for the rescue group through the posh doggie daycare party, complete with a red carpet dog walk, doggie champagne, cake and so much more.

What’s one of the coolest things Camp Canine has done lately? In July, Camp Canine worked with celebrity Bernadette Peters to help get homeless dogs ready for Broadway Barks, the annual animal charity event held in New York City to promote the adoption of shelter animals. Camp Canine’s groomers transformed the dogs with makeovers to help them put their best “paws” forward to potential adopters. The charitable endeavor was featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan on the ABC network.

Another cool activity is the ongoing fostering of homeless dogs from near and far, with Camp Canine housing and helping to find new loving owners for more than 150 dogs in desperate need from as far away as Puerto Rico and as nearby as New York City. Promoting animal adoption is central to Isenstein’s mission.

“We feel privileged to bring our readers the best of the best in our industry,” said Ralf Kircher, Pets+ editor-in-chief. “Winning businesses often have amazing product lineups and are impressive to look at. But a business wouldn’t really fit our ‘cool’ criteria if it weren’t for such aspects as innovative marketing, creative retail environment and a unique work culture.”

"To make up for its limited space in the heart of Manhattan, the luxury grooming salon, doggie daycare and pet boarding facility gets creative. Dogs and cats can go for walks in nearby Central Park, and kitties have their own 73rd Street viewing window. There's even a room just for fetch! Camp Canine also regularly fosters rescue dogs.

ABOUT PETS+

A division of SmartWork Media, Pets+ provides American pet business owners with the tools, tips, techniques and actionable advice they need to strengthen their business. Pets+ engages business owners in a way that gives them the knowledge, tools and strength to stand up to the competition and thrive.

ABOUT CAMP CANINE

Camp Canine is New York City’s premier pet care facility located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The luxury, full-service facility is privately owned by Tania Isenstein and provides overnight lodging for dogs and cats, doggie daycare, grooming, training, long walks in Central Park, and a variety of pampering amenities for its four-legged guests. Camp Canine is also committed to actively supporting the animal rescue community. To sniff out more about Camp Canine, call 212-787-3647 or visit http://www.nycampcanine.com .

