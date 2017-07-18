NIS Hires New VP of Global Sales and Marketing

“Nanotech Industrial Solutions, Inc.” (NIS), the US based manufacturer of nano and sub-micron spherical closed caged particles of Inorganic Fullerene-like Tungsten Disulfide announced today that Mr. Daniel Shea has been appointed as its Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, as of July 18, 2017.

"I'm very excited to be a part of bringing NIS's pioneering nanotechnology to the global lubricants industry. The tribological advantages represented by NIS's friction-reducing solutions are truly a lubricants industry breakthrough,” says Dan.

Dan comes to NIS with 30 years’ experience in value-added chemical product markets, including almost 20 years in the lubricants industry. Graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MS in International Business Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Daniel is able to bring a unique and well-rounded look into how NIS will continue to move forward.

“We are truly excited to have someone with Dan's knowledge joining our company,” said Mr. Eugene Kverel, NIS’s President and CEO. “With his vast experience in technical support, sales, business development and management, we are certain he can help grow the NIS name.”

Dan is proudly married to his wife Karen and keeps busy with his three teenage children.

About NIS

Nanotech Industrial Solutions is the manufacturer of NanoLub®, an innovative nano lubricant based on inorganic particles of fullerene-like tungsten disulfide. These revolutionary particles were first developed in 1992 by Prof. Reshef Tenne at the Weizmann Institute of Science. The technology is exclusively licensed to Nanotech Industrial Solutions for commercialization Worldwide. NIS has attracted the best minds in the fields of nano technology, chemistry, and various targeted industry applications like lubricating oils, greases, coatings, metal working fluids, polymers and composites. NIS's global corporate office, commercialization R&D lab, manufacturing, blending and packaging facilities are located in Avenel, NJ.