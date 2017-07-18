FEI to Present at NASRO and SSAC Conferences

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from workplace violence prevention and crisis management to EAP and organizational development, will present at two upcoming school safety conferences: the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) School Safety Conference and the School Safety Advocacy Council (SSAC) National School Safety Conference.

The NASRO Conference runs July 23-28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. FEI Business Solutions Engineer Raquelle Solon will present an engaging session, “Safety, Connections, Emotions: Creating a Trauma Informed Campus,” on July 26, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. EST.

This session will discuss trauma-informed care and the best practice of incorporating this approach in order to prevent violence on campus. Participants will learn strategies to fully incorporate a trauma-informed approach to their campus policies, procedures and practices.

Solon is responsible for helping organizations determine and implement a holistic crisis management system. She also is responsible for the delivery of workplace violence prevention, leadership development, and crisis management trainings, and is experienced in reviewing current training and policies and procedures to identify gaps and works with clients toward a solution. Solon was named “Woman of the Year” for 2012-2013 by the National Association of Professional Women.

The SSAC Conference runs July 24-28, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. FEI Senior Director Terri Howard will present an engaging session, “Civil Unrest on Campus: When Community Concerns Become School Challenges,” on July 27, 2017, at 8 a.m. PDT.

This session will explore what happens when societal and community issues merge with polarizing attitudes on school campuses. Participants will learn what they can do to address the risk of civil unrest on campus, while creating environments of tolerance and safety. In addition to speaking, FEI will also be exhibiting at the conference.

Howard is responsible for working with FEI corporate clients to ensure they are prepared for, can respond to and recover from a crisis incident. She also coordinates the people support and psychological first aid services for those impacted by crises, and is responsible for developing drills and exercises aimed at testing current plans and procedures. Over the years, Howard has contributed to several international standards and guidelines on crisis management and workplace violence prevention, including ASIS, a global community of more than 38,000 security practitioners, and the FBI.

To learn more about the NASRO Conference or FEI’s presentation, visit https://nasro.org/conference/.

For more information about the SSAC Conference or FEI’s workshop, visit http://www.schoolsafety911.org/event.html.

FEI has a 35-year history in enhancing workforce resiliency by offering a full spectrum of solutions, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. One of the most successful social enterprises in America, FEI was created by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of social sector organizations working to achieve its vision of healthy and equitable society. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.