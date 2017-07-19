five-star luxury merges seamlessly with the rugged Italian wild

Complete with heli-skiing, private guides and Michelin star dining, five-star luxury merges seamlessly with the rugged Italian wild this winter in a new week-long experience from Luxo Italia.

Beginning the moment guests step off the plane in Milan, a private helicopter awaits to fly direct to the doorstep of a private chalet. Surrounded by a pine forest, the luxurious log chalet comes complete with Jacuzzi, sauna and massage room to receive up to 4 hours of massage per day. Culinary aficionados will enjoy cuisine from a private chef to prepare all meals, snacks and canapés in addition to a special dinner from one Michelin-starred chef Paolo Donei. A highlight of the WOW Winter Experience is three days of heli-skiing and four days of downhill skiing through towering trees, wide open bowls, perfectly spaced glades and endless glacial runs of the Dolomites. Slopes are available for almost every level skier with additional guidance provided by a personal mountain guide.

All details are taken care of with immaculate attention by a personal concierge. Before departing Italy, guests will be chartered back to Milan in the chopper for a personal shopper experience in the world-famous fashion district followed by dinner in the private home of one of the city’s most famous chefs. VIP Airport Assistance, private transfers by luxury car, and 24/7 personal assistance by phone is included with all Luxo Italia tours. The eight-night experience costs €58,500 (approx. $66,783 USD) for a group of up to 6 people.

For more information or reservations, email info(at)luxoitalia(dot)com or visit http://www.luxoitalia.com.

About Luxo Italia:

Luxo Italia is a boutique tour operator based in Milan, Italy. Founded by hotel expert Andrea Degasperi and culinary connoisseur Paul Lewis, the company specializes in tailor made travel experiences throughout Italy and Monaco. With a meticulous attention to logistics and details, Luxo Italia has an eye for matching each traveler’s personality with the perfect “sense of place.” From arts, culture and wellness to gastronomy, wine and fashion, Italy’s secret pleasures are uncovered for travelers through custom designed itineraries. For more information, visit http://www.luxoitalia.com.

