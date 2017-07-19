Whistler Wins Best of Show Award at CE Week 2017

The Whistler Group, Inc., a leading industry supplier of state-of the-art mobile electronics, was awarded the Silver Best in Show award at CE Week 2017 held last week in New York City.

10 items across several categories were selected for the title of Best in Show for this year’s CE Week show. The editorial staff of the leading CE trade publication Dealerscope selected the products for this honor and the Whistler WBU-900 Wireless Digital Back up camera was selected as one of the 10.

The WBU-900 is a fully wireless automotive backup camera that requires no hardwiring like traditional backup cameras on the market today. The unit is solar powered and resides around the rear license plate of the vehicle.

The Whistler WBU-900 backup camera is a game changer for the industry with its extremely simple installation. The only tools required are a common screwdriver and the unit can be installed in minutes.

The WBU-900 (MSRP $249.95) and will be available beginning in October 2017.

About Whistler

Whistler is a leader in international state-of- the-art mobile electronics and automotive laser/radar detection systems. Throughout the years, Whistler has innovated and patented important product advances, resulting in first-to-market accomplishments and top performance rankings. Our relentless pursuit of innovative design and technology ensures a high-performance, user-friendly, and value priced product. To learn more visit the Whistler website at http://www.whistlergroup.com. Like Us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WhistlerGroup and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/whistlergroup.