Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present at Florida Environmental Network, Inc.’s Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School. For 30 consecutive years, this long-standing and popular conference provides advanced training on Florida’s environmental and growth management laws, rules, and programs. The summer school will take place July 18 – 21, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Ft. Lauderdale.

Kerri L. Barsh will discuss “Development in Environmentally Sensitive Areas: Strategies for Avoiding Litigation Under NEPA, CWA, and ESA.”

Barsh is co-chair of the firm’s Environmental Practice and represents public and private clients on an array of environmental regulatory, permitting, and litigation matters, including transactional support and due diligence, environmental assessment and liability matters, energy and infrastructure projects, wetlands and coastal permitting, complex land use projects, air quality matters, hazardous materials contamination, and other compliance and enforcement cases.



John V. Chibbaro is a panelist for “Florida’s Renewable Energy Projects: Updates, Outlook, and Challenges.”

Chibbaro focuses his practice on environmental and land use matters. He advises developers, utilities, and other clients on virtually all aspects of development, from initial permitting and entitlement strategy through government approvals and incorporating legal, political, community, and public relations issues.



Julie P. Kendig-Schrader is a panelist for “Current Trends in Federal Environmental Regulation and Enforcement.”

Kendig-Schrader represents both the public and private sector in land use and environmental matters and administrative litigation. She works with clients to create public/private partnerships for infrastructure needs, particularly those related to transportation.



Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice is a panelist for “Florida Brownfields: A Comprehensive Technical, Regulatory, and Legal Update.”

Nicholson-Choice has more than 20 years of experience negotiating and resolving complex environmental regulatory, permitting, and litigation matters, and advises lending institutions on environmental liability, including permitting and remediation projects associated with collateral property subject to foreclosure proceedings.



Christopher Torres will moderate the panel “Strategizing, Handling, and Defending Clients’ Interests at Local Quasi-Judicial Proceedings.”

Torres concentrates his practice on toxic tort defense, environmental litigation, land use litigation, business and complex commercial litigation, and aggregate litigation.



Jerry Stouck will discuss “Permits Under Attack: Defending Your Permit From all Challengers.”

Stouck is chair of the Federal Regulatory and Administrative Law Practice and has more than 35 years of trial and appellate litigation experience in a wide range of cases and courts, including cases both defending and challenging environmental permits and other regulatory actions.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Environmental Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Environmental Practice assists clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm’s environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiate and close transactions; defend clients in enforcement actions; handle a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; challenge federal and state regulatory actions before agencies and courts; ensure the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; prepare for and respond to emergencies; craft approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and develop solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. The practice was named “Law Firm of the Year” for Environmental Law in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2016 edition of “Best Law Firms.”

