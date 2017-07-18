Cornet Technology, Inc.'s SofCor-200 successfully goes through JITC testing.

Cornet Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce that its IA-hardened software based IP Voice Recorder, SofCor-200, has completed successful JITC testing along with its TVCS Omni voice conferencing system.

SofCor-200 (http://cornet.com/product/sofcor-200-voice-recorder/) is a Java based application that resides on a hardened Red Hat Enterprise Linux server. SofCor-200 records IP audio streams from the associated voice switch supporting a variety of audio ports such as FXS, FXO, T1/E1, radio and SIP/VoIP. Privacy of recorded call transcripts is ensured through data at rest encryption.

SofCor-200 is ready to support a variety of voice systems based on its audio interface specifications. Cornet’s TVCS Omni (http://cornet.com/product/tvcs-omni-2/) voice conferencing system is the first to support SofCor-200. SofCor-200 provides GUI-driven client software to manage, configure and carry out audio playback functions.

ABOUT CORNET TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Cornet Technology, Inc. is a leading secure/non-secure communications solutions supplier to the defense industry and commercial markets in the United States and overseas. Its solutions deliver voice, video, and data communications and video surveillance and distribution solutions to some of the world’s most exacting users. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Cornet has wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany, Japan, and India. All Cornet products are designed and manufactured in the U.S. at its 9001:2008 registered facility in Springfield, VA. Information on Cornet's solutions is available at http://www.cornet.com.