PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, is launching a free, three-part webinar series this fall for special education leaders and clinicians. The series, “Blueprints for Success: Interventions That Really Work,” will highlight evidence-based behavioral management, reading intervention, and differentiated instruction strategies that, when implemented accurately and thoroughly, are proven to help students in need.

The first webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, 2017, is with international expert on school discipline, classroom management, student self-management, and interventions with behaviorally challenging students, Dr. Howie Knoff. Dr. Knoff will explain how student instruction in social, emotional, and behavioral self-management and other techniques can increase academic outcomes and improve school climate.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2017, Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) expert Dr. Jeanne Wanzek will lead the second webinar of the series. Focusing on research-based guidance, Dr. Wanzek will help administrators and clinicians understand how to plan and design interventions for students struggling with reading in elementary grades.

Differentiated instruction expert Dr. Carol Ann Tomlinson will lead the final webinar on Tuesday, November 30, 2017. Although many educators understand the need for differentiated instruction, Dr. Tomlinson will provide deep insight, advice, and practical tips for creating and implementing strategies that work.

https://www.presencelearning.com/resources/sped-ahead-special-education-resources-webinars/blueprints-for-success/

https://www.presencelearning.com/resources/sped-ahead-special-education-resources-webinars/blueprints-for-success/.

All three live webinars provide exceptional professional development opportunities for school staff at no charge. Certificates of attendance are issued to attendees to use for ASHA, AOTA and NASP professional development documentation. All webinars start at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) and last 90 minutes.

About PresenceLearning

PresenceLearning (http://www.presencelearning.com) is the leading telehealth network of providers of clinical services and assessments to educational organizations. The PresenceLearning care network has provided over one million sessions of live, online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral interventions and mental health services, diagnostic services and assessments, and early childhood services for children with special needs.

