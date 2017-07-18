PrognoCIS EMR The Employer Portal allows us to be closer to our customers...

The Carolina Center for Occupational Health (CCOH) was challenged by ever-increasing medical record management needs to serve occupational health contracts for government agencies and large commercial employers. The high costs of creating, distributing and storing the numerous paper medical forms and records was eroding the profitability of their services and was complicating their growing medical practice.

The CCOH’s Medical Director, Dr. Barry Weissglass, turned to Herbert L. Drayton III, CEO of Vertical Holdings, LLC, to deliver a best-in-class solution which could improve their service delivery, and help the practice become more profitable. Together, they identified the need to digitize paper documents, accelerate communications, and simplify administration tasks related to employment physicals, injuries and other occupational medicine services.

Since migrating the practice to PrognoCIS cloud-based electronic health records (EHR), with its employer and patient portals, they are now exponentially more efficient with document distribution and have even improved the morale of their staff. These features make it a perfect fit for the over 700 occupational medicine clients that CCOH serves. Today they can use discrete employer and employee digital document storage to streamline communications for their nearly 60,000 patients.

“The implementation of PrognoCIS creates a discernible advantage over competitors,” confirmed Herb Drayton. “The Employer Portal allows us to be closer to our customers by improving the velocity of information they need to make decisions about their workforce.”

The CCOH’s use of PrognoCIS Occupational EHR will assist hundreds of employers across 12 municipalities to deliver the best possible occupational medicine experience. More efficient communication tools like email and text messages will replace cumbersome fax machines and printed documents.The next phases of their plan will include completely digitizing their services from the point of care through final payment by providing their staff with internet-enabled tablets and mobile telemedicine applications to quickly and remotely serve patients’ needs in the field.

In addition to the employer portal, PrognoCIS EHR included customizable and granular reporting capabilities which simplified management. Herb proclaimed, “PrognoCIS helped transform our medical business back toward profitability.”

About Bizmatics:

Bizmatics, Inc. is the developer of PrognoCIS electronic health records software, and provides medical billing software and services since 2002. Bizmatics is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Learn more at http://prognocis.com/, or follow PrognoCIS on twitter: @PrognoCIS

About Carolina Center for Occupational Health (CCOH):

CCOH is a subsidiary of Vertical Holdings, LLC, which provides software solutions and technology services for healthcare and other market segments. Founded in 2013, they are located in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Visit their website at http://www.verticalholdings.net, or call (888)503-4527