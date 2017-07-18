“Together with Bluefin, we’re able to provide the best in payment security to our clients across the U.S. and Canada, regardless of their selected payment gateway," said Derek Mitchell, Director of Sales and Marketing, UniversityTickets.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for education, healthcare and retail, today announced a partnership with UniversityTickets to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution through its box office ticketing platform.

UniversityTickets is the complete box office solution for colleges and universities, providing student information system integration, campus payment processing and a comprehensive permission management system. The company caters to all campus ticketing operations, including Athletics, Commencement, Student Activity, and Performing Arts, with connections to an array of payment gateways and support for EMV, card swipe and other point of sale hardware.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, UniversityTickets can now provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through the UniversityTickets platform, enhancing payment security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the payment transaction flow. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to direct connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

“Our clients demand the best in payment security,” said Derek Mitchell, Director of Sales and Marketing, UniversityTickets. “Together with Bluefin, we’re able to provide exactly that, regardless of their selected payment gateway, to our clients across the U.S. and Canada.”

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM).

“Universities and colleges are a favorite of hackers because so many divisions on campus process payments, from the cafeteria, to the book store, to the health center, to the box offices,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP of Security Solutions for Bluefin. “UniversityTickets understands the importance of safeguarding payment information and has chosen the gold standard of encryption with our PCI-validated P2PE solution. Through Decryptx, they can offer the security of PCI P2PE without requiring their clients to change anything about their transaction flow. We are very excited they have chosen to partner with Bluefin to secure their clients’ payments.”

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants and enterprises include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). A white paper on the cost and scope benefits of PCI-validated P2PE is available for download on https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About UniversityTickets

Built on a college campus in 1999, our mission is to create simple, cost-effective ways for college and university organizations to sell tickets and collect payments via the Internet. Our products were born in a college environment and have grown from the ground up around the unique needs of college event ticketing. We couple our technology solutions with fantastic customer support to make UniversityTickets the best choice for your campus ticketing needs. Our product is a hosted solution, meaning there is no hardware or software required on campus. All you need is a computer with an internet connection and you’re up and running with a fast, reliable and secure ticketing platform. Headquartered in New York City, UniversityTickets is a privately owned corporation. For more information, visit https://www.universitytickets.com/.