Delta Dental of California announced today its selection by the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) to continue as the dental benefits provider for the Commissioned Corps officers under the Active Duty Dental Program (ADDP) effective July 3, 2017.

The PHS ADDP, in place for four years, will continue to provide eligible officers with comprehensive coverage for the most commonly needed dental services. Officers who are qualified for the program can verify and view their eligibility at any time by visiting phsaddp.com. Delta Dental’s new contract will run until July 2, 2022.

“We’re grateful for the confidence PHS is showing in Delta Dental by selecting us to continue administration of this very important program,” said Delta Dental President and CEO Anthony S. Barth. “Our expertise as a dental benefits administrator allows us to keep costs low while providing a quality dental benefits program with access to the nation’s largest dental networks.”

Delta Dental of California will continue to partner with the PHS in bringing quality dental benefits and coverage to the 6,500 men and women who serve as officers. Enrollees will have access to a large network of more than 159,000 individually licensed dentists providing service in 351,000 locations throughout the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Under the PHS ADDP, enrollees will have the added benefits of no waiting periods, no deductibles and no annual maximum for their dental care. Additional information is available at http://phsaddp.com/documents/program-guide-brochure.pdf.

Delta Dental of California, along with Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental Insurance Company and Delta Dental of New York, Inc., are part of a group of companies under common management that provides dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.