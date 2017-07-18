At FPX, our commitment to innovation is the guiding principle of our product architecture, and it’s such an honor for that commitment to be recognized by our peers in the North Texas Metroplex

FPX, a leader in enterprise Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions, was announced as a finalist for the 17th Annual Tech Titans Awards in the category of Emerging Company Innovation. The Tech Titans Awards recognize leading individuals and companies in the North Texas area that are transforming the technology industry.

FPX was named a finalist in this year’s award program for its innovative, customer experience-focused approach to building CPQ solutions.

Increasingly, leading businesses are looking to attract and retain digitally-empowered buyers by improving the customer and user experience (CX and UX) throughout the sales process. With FPX CPQ, companies simplify their overly-complex sales processes to establish a modern sales strategy that aligns with the expectations of today’s buyers.

“At FPX, our commitment to innovation is the guiding principle of our product architecture, and it’s such an honor for that commitment to be recognized by our peers in the North Texas Metroplex,” said Dave Batt, chief executive officer for FPX. “There’s an incredible opportunity in the market for B2B organizations in terms of digital commerce, and our approach to CPQ is helping our customers take full advantage of that opportunity.”

“We are proud to be able to recognize the individuals and organizations that make a substantial impact in the North Texas technology industry each and every day,” said Bill Sproull, president and CEO of Tech Titans. “The innovation, leadership and advocacy each of our finalists contributes to the industry make a significant difference in our communities and the world. We look forward to seeing what each of these elite individuals and companies will continue to do for years to come.”

The winners of this year’s Tech Titans Awards will be announced at a formal gala on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West in Plano, Texas. More information about the event is available at http://www.techtitans.org.

To learn more about FPX and the company’s innovative approach to CPQ, visit http://www.fpx.com.

About Tech Titans:

Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas, representing a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies. Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:



Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors and students

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums

For more information, please visit http://www.techtitans.org.

About FPX:

FPX simplifies the buying and selling experience to align enterprise businesses with the expectations of modern omnichannel customers. Powerful enough to handle any level of complexity, nimble enough to advance your commerce strategy, and simple enough to seamlessly extend and enhance the capabilities of direct and indirect sales, FPX is the business agility engine to power success in this era of Digital Transformation. With FPX enterprise CPQ, today’s leading organizations are optimizing the experience of buying and selling across their sales, partner, and ecommerce channels, driving increased revenue and profit margins, increased loyalty and engagement and a consolidated IT footprint.

More information is available at: http://www.fpx.com.