A Look at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017

Wittman Regional Airport will soon become the world’s busiest airport – at least for one week. From July 24-30, more than 10,000 aircraft and a half a million flight enthusiasts will descend for the 65th annual Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017. Visitors from 80 countries, many of whom fly in, will take in daily air shows, including two by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and a historical reenactment of the WWII Doolittle Raid featuring up to 16 vintage B-25 bombers.

Headlining the week’s events will be a July 28 reunion of eight of the 15 living Apollo Mission astronauts, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s seminal moon exploration program. Commercial space travel will also be highlighted, with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin passenger rocket (and crew capsule) on display.

In addition, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 will feature one of the world’s largest displays of experimental, vintage and military aircraft (including the only two B-29s still flying); special programs for female flight enthusiasts (WomenVenture); a camp for teen girls interested in aviation; children’s programming (KidVenture); myriad stunt and aerobatics performances; flight experiences; a nightly “fly-in” theater with films on a five-story tall screen; and access to the EAA Aviation Museum.

