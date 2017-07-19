Portfolio Main User Interface Extensis’ ongoing mission is to advance the practice of DAM. From making it usable for organizations of all sizes, to early investments in game changing technologies such as AI, our goal is to elevate the value and impact of digital assets.

Extensis®, a leader in digital asset management and font management solutions, today announced the availability of Extensis Portfolio™ 2017, the industry’s most usable, flexible, and supported digital asset management solution for organizations and workgroups of all sizes. Introducing powerful new features including File Compression, Zoom Technology, Geo-Referencing, Map Views, Rights Management and advancements in image recognition capabilities debuted in 2016, Portfolio 2017 brings the efficiencies of DAM to workgroups across the organization and into new industries.

Toby Martin, Vice President of Development and Strategy at Extensis stated: “Extensis’ ongoing mission is to advance the practice of DAM. From making it usable for organizations of all sizes, to early investments in game changing technologies such as artificial intelligence, our goal is to elevate the value and impact of digital assets.”

Martin continued: “With Portfolio 2017, we’re propelling this to the next level by introducing high-quality file compression, powerful zoom and mapping capabilities. These features will open new possibilities for the traditional DAM market, and extend the value of DAM into new workgroups and industries such as Geospatial, Infrastructure, Departments of Transportation, Tourism, Agriculture, and Engineering, to name a few.”

Highlights in Portfolio 2017 include:



Advanced File Compression + Powerful Zoom Technology: With Portfolio 2017, raw images can be compressed to 1/20th of their size with no noticeable change to the human eye. Powerful zoom and dynamic panning technology let users see the minute details of high resolution assets, even in preview mode.

Geo-Referencing: Enables users to gain more powerful insights on their physical assets—from their related digital assets with GPS metadata—by tracking their location and seeing them pinpointed on a world map.

Rights Management: With the new FADEL® Rights Cloud™ Connector for Portfolio, users can quickly understand the usage rights associated with their assets, remove workflow bottlenecks and prevent copyright violations.

Advanced Smart Keywords Control: First introduced in 2016, Portfolio Smart Keywords automates keywording with advanced image recognition technology from Clarifai, a leader in artificial intelligence. In the 2017 version, Smart Keywords offers specialized category engines, more languages and the ability to adjust settings for improved results.

Desktop Drag and Drop: Portfolio’s new desktop client allows users to conveniently drag and drop files between Portfolio and creative apps, folders and desktop.

Server Side Scripting: Users can create custom scripts to meet their specific workflow needs that are as easy to use as a program feature—such as finding duplicates or sending emails to users when metadata is updated.

To see a full list of features, click here.

Flexible Solution with Robust Technology Ecosystem

Portfolio 2017 is a modular system that is built to grow with an organization’s needs, integrate with their business systems and connect with leading edge technology and standards from industry partners and affiliates, including Clarifai, FADEL, LizardTech®, Adobe®, e-Spec, IPTC and Workfront.

Matthew Zeiler, founder & CEO of Clarifai, Extensis’ partner for image recognition technology, noted: “Extensis is one of first providers to recognize the power AI can bring to DAM, making early investments in 2016 with the debut of Smart Keywords. Portfolio 2017 takes automated keywording to the next level by further refining results, enabling customers to maximize the full power of their DAM.”

Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL, Extensis’ partner for Rights Management, stated: “Understanding usage rights is critical when it comes to digital assets as the legal implications of misuse can be costly. The synergy of FADEL’s Rights Management solutions gives Extensis Portfolio customers insights that will protect their business. Creative and digital workgroups can further accelerate their workflows with the assurance that the assets they use in their campaigns adhere to legal parameters for use.”

Pricing & Availability

Portfolio 2017 is available immediately. Existing Portfolio users with a current annual service agreement (ASA) will receive product upgrades free of charge.

Portfolio 2017 is available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.

About Extensis

For more than 20 years, Extensis® has helped individuals and organizations of every size drive down operational costs and accelerate profitability with font and digital asset management solutions that maximize the value of digital content, streamline workflows, ensure compliance, and accelerate collaboration. Extensis’ top-rated server and desktop products include: Portfolio® for digital asset management; Universal Type Server® for organizations that require font access, synchronization and compliance; Suitcase TeamSync™ for small workgroups to share fonts; and Suitcase Fusion® for individuals to manage font collections. Founded in 1993, Extensis is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and Northampton, England. For additional information, visit http://www.extensis.com

© 2017 Celartem, Inc. d.b.a. Extensis All rights reserved. Extensis and the Extensis logo mark, Suitcase Fusion, Suitcase TeamSync, Extensis Portfolio, Portfolio NetPublish, Portfolio Flow and Universal Type Server are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extensis in the United States of America, Canada, the European Union and/or other countries. This list of trademarks is not exhaustive. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Extensis or other respective owners.