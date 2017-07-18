Infogix Buys Data Clairvoyance – a Leading Data Strategy Consultancy

Infogix Logo

Infogix, Inc., a data and analytics software provider, today announced it has acquired Data Clairvoyance, a leading data strategy consultancy. Data Clairvoyance helps organizations adopt new approaches and methodologies to maximize the value of their data. Its deep experience and proven frameworks will further support Infogix as a complete “one-stop” provider of solutions for all big data needs, from management to implementation. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As organizations encounter more data than ever before, they seek a better way to interact with, and protect the integrity of, their data to enable them to achieve their corporate and financial goals. Data Clairvoyance has created a proprietary and innovative way to rapidly explore the tribal and tacit knowledge from the organization’s data community, and use that knowledge to create a dynamic data strategy to optimize and leverage an organization’s data supply chain.

“Data Clairvoyance brings exciting new capabilities and broadens our ability to provide a complete end-to-end big data solution that will allow our customers to fully maximize the value of their data,” said Sumit Nijhawan, CEO and president of Infogix. “We continue to strengthen our world-class solutions to help businesses accelerate and improve their data analysis, quality and governance. Data Clairvoyance’s strategic services and framework are a perfect complement to our increasingly strong data management platform.”

“Organizations are spending a tremendous amount of time, effort and money on data as a strategic driver to their business, but not achieving the benefits expected from the data hype cycle,” said Reuben Vandeventer, CEO of Data Clairvoyance. “Our Launch Data Strategy and Data Supply Chain Methodology has been proven to rapidly isolate the inefficiencies, waste and risk caused by data, and likewise to identify the potential value and growth that simply needs to be unlocked. Getting to this understanding faster, and in a more dynamically and collaboratively engaged way, ensures organizations can move forward with implementing solutions to fix inefficiencies and unlock potential value in their data supply chain much faster.”

Today’s announcement comes after Infogix acquired Data3Sixty earlier this year. Data3Sixty is a market-disrupting force in data governance that addresses customers’ enterprise data governance needs with an unmatched solution that helps enterprises define data, access expertise, and understand the usage and impact around a company’s most important asset – data. Infogix’s acquisition of Data Clairvoyance further establishes Infogix as an industry leader with a full complement of end-to-end data integrity, data governance, data analytics, and data supply chain management solutions.

Infogix was acquired in 2016 by Thoma Bravo, LLC, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives, and make accretive acquisitions that increase the value of the business.

About Infogix, Inc.

Integrity is fundamental in data, just as in business. Infogix’s data integrity and data governance solutions, powered by advanced analytics and big data, ensure that organizations can maximize the value of their data. Data’s value is unlocked when users trust that data is accurate, can operationalize insights from raw data, and all stakeholders understand and agree on what data means. For 35 years, our global customers have relied on Infogix data and analytics software solutions to reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, improve profitability, and substantially enhance operational efficiencies. To learn more visit http://www.infogix.com or @Infogix.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $17 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives, and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, PowerPlan, Riverbed, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, and TravelClick. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.thomabravo.com.