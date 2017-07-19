Mediamorph logo

Mediamorph has been selected to automate contract management and programmer fee calculations while delivering enhanced flexibility and control of packaging models by TELUS, Canada’s fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with 12.7 million subscriber connections. Mediamorph’s advanced solutions will be used to more efficiently manage contract rights, support the functionality to offer enhanced technology, and improve the timing and accuracy of fee calculations within the rapidly changing media ecosystem.

With the introduction of new packaging and technology features, TELUS was looking for a more connected and efficient approach to clearing rights and calculating fees and payments to networks, as its customers can now select enhanced offerings of content. Mediamorph’s integrated Contract Management and Linear Fees modules will be leveraged to increase accuracy, improve turn-around time, and adapt to an ever-evolving marketplace. The solution will also provide better management insight for decisions on content packaging and features.

“We are excited to partner with TELUS to help them automate their settlement processes and ensure accuracy and compliance,” said Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph. “Mediamorph’s solution will provide TELUS with a simple and powerful option to manage their evolving packaging offerings and associated costs.”

Mediamorph’s award-winning content-orchestration and financial-processing platform brings together contract, financial, and rights information in a single platform to help customers better understand content value, optimize how content is used, and provide the best value and most compelling outcomes for consumers.

“TELUS is committed to offering our customers the most compelling and flexible content packaging and pricing options available so they can choose how best to experience their favourite entertainment,” said Blair Miller, vice president, Content Solutions, TELUS. “By working with Mediamorph we can better support our customers’ needs while also improving accuracy, reducing processing time and gaining the flexibility we need to drive our business.”

About Mediamorph:

Mediamorph serves the Media & Entertainment industry as a critical bridge connecting content providers and content platforms in the increasingly complex world of video distribution. Our cloud-based enterprise software and data services bring together rights, financial, and consumption information in a single platform to help customers better understand content value, optimize content exploitation, and maximize revenues. For more information visit http://www.mediamorph.com