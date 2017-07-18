"When speaking to prospects, it became clear that companies have a significant investment in shopping cart technologies, which is why we made the decision to intermix payment technologies and digital marketing strategy all in one platform.”

TouchCR, provider of an advanced e-commerce platform that empowers B2C companies to develop deep customer insights and market with significant relevance, today revealed its full line-up of shopping cart integrations available exclusively on its comprehensive cloud-based marketing platform. With integrations into Amazon, Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and BigCommerce shopping carts, TouchCR enables marketers to develop a deep understanding of how consumers are engaging with their products across all online channels in real time. Armed with a 360-degree view of customer shopping behavior, marketers are empowered to provide more personalized and targeted messaging, enhancing the customer journey and converting more sales leads into closed deals.

In today’s competitive e-commerce world, building and maintaining brand loyalty is an ongoing challenge for many retailers. While online retail sales are expected to reach more than $500 billion by 2020 in the U.S. according to Forrester Research, the analyst firm also found that 88 percent of online buyers reported abandoning an online shopping cart without completing a transaction. Although a missed opportunity for some, with TouchCR, marketers are able to pull a wealth of customer data from abandoned shopping carts that can be used to re-engage buyers in real time. Additionally, by understanding which items customers engage with, marketers are able to deliver personalized product recommendations, coupons and reminders that lead to future sales.

“When speaking to prospects, it became clear that companies have a significant investment in shopping cart technologies, which is why we made the decision to intermix payment technologies and digital marketing strategy all in one platform,” said Ritchie Hale, chief technology innovation officer, TouchCR. “Our enhanced shopping cart integration will allow companies to improve their customers lifetime value while identifying new opportunities and prospects for the future.”

TouchCR’s advanced shopping cart integrations support full product catalog data and order details (i.e. product description, product variants, product images, prices, etc.), providing marketers with a comprehensive consumer overview across all online channels and connected devices. Once integrated, TouchCR can instantly categorize products to further track and group shopping cart items in an effort to provide intelligent suggestions and product recommendations to shoppers throughout their online journey.

For newer, online retailers that have yet to establish a shopping cart, TouchCR offers a transaction solution that supports direct selling on the platform via website, apps and over the phone. The secure platform can support complex payment mechanisms such as subscription, autopay, payment plans, multi-step payments and free trails.

To learn more about TouchCR's advanced shopping cart integrations, visit TouchCR.com.

