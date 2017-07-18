Lowepro Introduces Packable Laptop Sleeve with Hidden Backpack

Lowepro, a company with a 50-year reputation in creating protective gear-carrying solutions, today announced a brand new laptop backpack, the SleevePack 13. This packable 13-inch laptop sleeve converts from a dual-pocket padded laptop sleeve to a lightweight travel backpack in seconds for hands-free carrying.

“Versatility is a priority for today’s consumer, whether it’s someone traveling on business, commuting to and from work each day, or spending some time at the coffee shop and making a few stops along the way home” said Michelle Erbs, Marketing Director for Lowepro. “The SleevePack is designed to solve the common challenge of efficient laptop storage and transportation by quickly converting from sleeve to backpack with additional storage space for items other than a laptop. It’s a simple and novel concept at the same time.”

Designed for practicality, the SleevePack features adjustable straps and a front compartment for storing extra items such groceries or a jacket. It maintains two padded pockets when used as either a sleeve or a backpack. The SleevePack is perfect for business travel, tradeshows and lightweight travel.

Converting the SleevePack ($29.95 US MSRP) from simple padded laptop sleeve to backpack is fast and easy. The four-step process is graphically shown on the sleeve itself. Users first open the top flap that fastens with Velcro, then reach in and pull out the attached backpack cover. Then they pull the cover down over the front and sides of the sleeve until it is pulled all the way back to the top of the reverse side of the sleeve, and zip.

The SleevePack is available in four colors: black, red, blue and orange.

For more information about SleevePack, including purchasing, please visit: http://store.lowepro.com/sleevepack-13.

