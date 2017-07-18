Little Rock's Dreamland Ballroom Celebrates 99th Anniversary

The historic Taborian Hall and Dreamland Ballroom celebrate 99 years on 9th Street with a week long event open to the public.

In 1918, the Taborian Hall, the building that houses the Dreamland Ballroom and now home to FlagandBannner.com, was completed. The Knights and Daughters of Tabor (a black fraternal organization) who is responsible for construction of the building spent the week of July 14 - 20 celebrating the completion of their new Little Rock headquarters and home on West 9th Street.

To honor this week-long dedication, Friends of Dreamland and the Mosaic Templar invites the public to an open house event at Dreamland Ballroom from 12 pm till 3 pm on Thursday, July 20th. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, Broadway and 9th Street, will meet at noon to begin a walking tour of the historic 9th Street. This tour will end at the Taborian Hall where cool drinks will await and tours of the Ballroom will begin at 1 pm and 2 pm.

Tours are open to the public. And Doc’s Pool Hall will be made available for a brown bag lunch. “Please note there is no air conditioning and the Dreamland Ballroom is on the third floor with no elevator access,” reminded Matt McCoy, Dreamland Volunteer.

McCoy added, “Come buy a Dreamland DVD or book, any day this week, and I’ll give you one of my newly designed Dreamland t-shirts for FREE.”

