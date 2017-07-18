BI Standings

Today Featured Customers released 2017’s Summer Business Intelligence Software Report to give company’s a better insight on which business intelligence software works best for their business. Domo, Alteryx, Looker, Tableau, Klipfolio, Qlik, Jaspersoft, RJMetrics, and Phocas Software were crowned the Market Leaders in the mid-year report, scoring high across all 3 Scores that make up the Overall Customer Success Scores. A vendor’s overall Customer Success score is reached via a weighted average of their Customer, Social, and Company Scores.

Key Findings:

Content Kings – The Business Intelligence Category had the highest average Content Score. This can be attributed to the in-depth case studies required to describe the problem a BI product solves, the implementation timeline, and any other additional information necessary to show the success of a product. We’ve found that the complexity of BI software trends towards more data rich content.

Trending Upwards – Since the release of 2016 End of Year Vendor Sentiment Report, almost all the Business Intelligence vendors have seen a slight score increase. This is through a gathering of more customer success content, the spread of the space’s social presence, and increased positive business outlook.

About the Business Intelligence Software Report:

The report is based on over 3,970 pieces of customer success content from verified users.

Of the 38 products listed in Featured Customer’s Business Intelligence category, the products ranked have received the review minimum needed, as well as sentiment score minimum to be considered for the report.

About Featured Customers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s leading customer success review platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

Everyday thousands of B2B buyers from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s use the FeaturedCustomers platform to validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs. For more information, go to FeaturedCustomers.com.

