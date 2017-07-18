FleetStandings

Today Featured Customers released 2017’s Summer Fleet Management Software Report to give companies a better insight on which fleet management software works best for their business. Digi International, Omnitracs, Telogis, GPS Insight, Geotab and Fleet Complete were crowned the Market Leaders in the mid-year report, scoring high across all 3 Scores that make up the Overall Customer Success Scores. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Customer, Social, and Company Success Scores.

Key Findings:

Eyes on the road – Fleet Management had one of the overall lowest social scores on the site. This could be partly due to knowing their target market isn’t the type to have a massive social presence. This is more than made up for by the content scores which reflected a thoroughness and attention to detail that couldn’t be contained in 140 characters.

About the Fleet Management Software Report:

The report is based on over 1,210 pieces of customer success content from verified users.

Of the 48 products listed in Featured Customer’s Fleet Management category, the products ranked have received the review minimum needed, as well as sentiment score minimum to be considered for the report.

About Featured Customers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s leading customer success review platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

Everyday thousands of B2B buyers from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s use the FeaturedCustomers platform to validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs. For more information, go to FeaturedCustomers.com.

