Today Featured Customers released 2017’s Summer Recruitment Software Report to give company’s a better insight on which recruitment software works best for their business. LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Glassdoor, iCIMS, Careerbuilder, Jobvite, and Hyrell were crowned the Market Leaders in the mid-year report, scoring high across all 3 Sentiment Scores that make up the Overall Customer Success Scores. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Customer, Social, and Company Scores.

Key Findings:

Social Butterflies – The Recruitment Category had the highest average Social Score. This can be attributed to the face that most of them are front facing companies who must not only interact with potential B2B Clients, but also keep their userbase engaged as well.

That’s My President – The Recruitment Category also had the highest average C-Suite approval rating. The talent of a recruitment software can sometimes be a direct reflection of the software’s ability as well, after all if they were able to land an all-star employee with it, that means it could work for you as well.

About the Recruitment Software Report:

The report is based on over 920 pieces of customer success content from verified users.

Of the 21 products listed in Featured Customer’s Recruitment category, the products ranked have received the review minimum needed (20), as well as sentiment score minimum to be considered for the report.

About Featured Customers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s leading customer success review platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

Everyday thousands of B2B buyers from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s use the FeaturedCustomers platform to validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs. For more information, go to FeaturedCustomers.com.

