SkillSurvey Pre-Hire 360® Expands to Become SkillSurvey ReferenceTM

SkillSurvey, the provider of cloud-based solutions that help organizations hire with faster, more reliable insights, is expanding its Pre-Hire 360 online reference solution and renaming it SkillSurvey Reference. The new features and enhancements include a configurable workflow option that allows organizations to tailor reference checking according to their preferences and for various workforce segments.

“We’re expanding our online reference solution so more hiring organizations can quickly get the critical insights they need – no matter what role they’re trying to fill,” said Ray Bixler, President and CEO of SkillSurvey, Inc. “We’re adding more flexibility to allow our customers to define specific questions and set reference checking requirements for a variety of workforce segments, employee groups and job roles.”

Within the new configurable workflow, administrators can choose to ask questions of job references from the existing survey library developed by SkillSurvey’s team of I/O psychologists, or to create their own questions in a variety of formats (open-ended, numeric ratings, yes/no, or multiple choice). They can also determine how many references must provide feedback for a report to be considered complete.

With SkillSurvey Reference, candidates enter their professional (work) references online, and feedback from the references is submitted to the system and back to the requesting hiring company – typically in less than two days. Recruiters will have an easy, unified experience for every job candidate, and employers can be assured that there is a consistent process in place for referencing each job role within their organization.

Current customers will have the ability to leverage these new options and to continue to use the scientifically validated, confidential Pre-Hire 360 features in SkillSurvey Reference.

About SkillSurvey®

SkillSurvey applies the science of human behavior and harnesses the power of insights and data to create a fuller picture of the people you recruit and hire. SkillSurvey makes the referencing, sourcing and credentialing process more efficient and effective — helping employers save time and money, grow revenues, and bring employees onboard faster.

