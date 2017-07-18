POS Standings

Today Featured Customers released 2017’s Summer Point-of-Sale Software Report to give companies a better insight on which point-of-Sale software works best for their business. Square, TouchBistro, Epos Now, Vend, and Toast were crowned the Market Leaders in the year-end report, scoring high across all 3 Sentiment Scores that make up the Overall Customer Success Scores. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Customer, Social, and Company Scores.

Key Findings:

Best Frenemies – We found that at the top, as opposed to directly competing against each other, many of the top POS software solutions simply cover what their competitors don’t. For example you have an enterprise restaurant focused solution, next to an enterprise retail focused solution, with Mid Market and SMB focused competitors on either side. While there is overlap in their target markets, it seems each of the solutions at the top has found their own (rather large) niche.

About the Point-of-Sale Software Report:

The report is based on over 675 pieces of customer success content from verified users.

Of the 30 products listed in Featured Customer’s Point-of-Sale category, the products ranked have received the review minimum needed, as well as sentiment score minimum to be considered for the report.

