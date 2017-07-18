2 Stage Telescoping Pneumatic Light Mast This 2 stage telescoping light mast presents operators with a way to cover a large area-whether it be with illumination or vision for security cameras-with ease.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced to release of a new 2 stage pneumatic light mast (PLM-8-2S-1100LB) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This light mast provides operators with a way to deploy lights, security cameras and other equipment to elevations of up to 8'.

This 2 stage telescoping pneumatic light mast has been designed to help operators deploy lighting and other electrical equipment in locations where this equipment must be elevated to heights of up to 8 feet for effective application. This light boom can be extended to 8 feet for maximum area coverage and collapsed to 5 feet for closer more intense illumination. The tower is constructed of heat treated aluminum tubing for strength and durability and is comprised of two sections with a locking top mounting plate for easy removal of equipment. The mast is elevated using an air compressor (sold separately) and an air release valve located at the base allows operators to lower the tower.

These light towers are typically mounted to trailers and other stable surfaces via a square mounting base-plate that has been drilled to accept four mounting bolts. This light tower weighs approximately 350 lbs and can support and lift a 11,000 lb payload. Applications include, but are not limited to: lighting and security camera deployment. The ability to equip this mast with 1000W or 1500W metal halide lights, or LED lights, is also offered. Larson Electronics LLC can custom tailor these units to the customer's requirements with longer sections and larger mounting plates.

"When we talk about large work areas, like construction sites or event venues, we know that these require an larger spread of sight" said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." This 2 stage telescoping light mast presents operators with a way to cover a large area-whether it be with illumination or vision for security cameras-with ease."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

