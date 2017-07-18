Bill Howe Serving San Diego for 37 Years Our team is screened for hospital and healthcare entry, trained in all infection control safety regulations and knowledgeable in all procedures to keep the area safe for patients and staff.

Bill Restoration & Flood began in 2009 as part of the premiere services of family-owned and operated plumbing company, Bill Howe. Having been one of the leading plumbing service & repair companies since 1980, Bill Howe opened the restoration & flood remediation division as an added benefit to customers in San Diego experiencing flood and water damage, typically when plumbing related.

Bill Howe Restoration & Flood is a full-service emergency response and reconstruction company offering the same high level of craftsmanship and safety as Bill Howe plumbing and Bill Howe Heating & Air. Since operations started in 2009, they have added on additional levels of support for San Diego infection control, healthcare centers and hospitals, medical office buildings, and life science applications, all of which include highly sensitive processes and advanced training and knowledge to protect staff and patients.

Infection control and healthcare containment in San Diego requires that specialists adhere to the highest standards of safety to build and monitor containment barriers, coordinate with safety officers and infection control nurses, and surgically remove affected areas without risking patient and staff safety. Bill Howe Restoration & Flood has over 16 years of experience in healthcare applications and is proud to include within their restoration division’s services portfolio.

“We use the most advanced tools, equipment, and technology in the industry while adhering to all National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards,” said Craig Schreiner, Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Business Development Account Manager. “Our team is screened for hospital and healthcare entry, trained in all infection control safety regulations and knowledgeable in all procedures to keep the area safe for patients and staff.”

The Bill Howe Infection Control and Healthcare containment team in San Diego is available 24/7 to safely remediate facilities, and in insurance cases, capable of working with claims’ adjusters.

