Global Processing Systems, Inc. Partners with Clover

Processing The World's Transactions

Global Processing Systems, Inc., a leading merchant services provider, partners with Clover - reducing the cost of goods for all business’, ISO, ISV, and agents nationwide. Global Processing Systems, Inc., further known as GPS, is locally headquartered in Los Angeles County. Global has made a huge investment in partnering with Clover. GPS has purchased several Point of Sale (POS) products, available for all business types, with an enormous amount of success, hence growth throughout the U.S., in the distribution of our product(s).

“Partnering, as well as low cost purchasing, with/from Clover, has allowed GPS to pass this reduction on - Making this user-friendly cloud based technology unit affordable for all business owners,” says President/CEO Moses Heredia. “We are helping the business community expand their business while making these units affordable for all ISO/ISV/sales agents to sell.”

Clover products are cloud based technology that help business owners track employee times, manage inventory, access real time reports, increase customer loyalty. It is also a secure and reliable form of payment that you can access anywhere, anytime.

For more information, please visit http://www.gprocessing.com or contact (866) 823-1960.