NES Financial Announces New EB-5 Medallion Solution Partner

NES Financial, the leading EB-5 service provider, announced Arnstein & Lehr, LLP as an official Medallion Solution Partner.

Medallion Solution Partners provide EB-5 best practice solutions or services that augment and integrate with NES Financial’s Intelligent EB-5 Solution Suites at critical stages of the EB-5 project life cycle.

Considered one of the leading law firms within the EB-5 industry, Arnstein & Lehr will supplement NES Financial’s EB-5 Loan Administration Solution with an added capability to cure project loan defaults in a manner consistent with USCIS regulatory requirements and the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act.

EB-5 loans are inherently complex, involving stakeholders that range from investors to issuers to developers. Loan enforcement for an EB-5 investment requires specialized professionals with proficiency across legal, finance, and accounting fields. The loan enforcement capability enhances NES Financial’s Loan Administration Solution, which is designed to handle the complexity and unique requirements of EB-5 funded loans efficiently and at scale.

“The EB-5 market has seen significant changes in recent years. As the market becomes more institutionalized, we are seeing greater demand for services that increase the security, transparency, and compliance of EB-5 offerings,” said Reid Thomas, NES Financial Executive Vice President and General Manager of the EB-5 business unit.

“We have a strong history of EB-5 institutional experience and are proud to have a sophisticated partner like NES Financial. While we never want to come across a situation where one of the parties to a loan agreement does not live up to its obligations, the unfortunate reality is that this does happen. In a further quest to standardize best practices in the EB-5 lending space, we are partnering with NES Financial to bring our expertise to a neglected area of the EB-5 program,” said Rohit Kapuria, EB-5 attorney at Arnstein & Lehr, LLP.

“Given the fact that almost every fraud case has involved no independence in the funding process, both the regulators and the market itself are demanding more transparency and independence in the loan administration and enforcement process. We have teamed up with NES to provide a full service and independent approach to the process." Ronald Fieldstone partner in the Miami office of Arnstein & Lehr LLP.

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, we offer industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 11 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 transactions annually, and has worked with over 550 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit NES Financial.

About Arnstein & Lehr, LLP

Arnstein & Lehr, LLP is one of the oldest and most respected law firms in the U.S. Since 2009, Arnstein & Lehr has been actively involved in the EB-5 industry, serving as corporate and securities counsel for multifaceted industries regarding EB-5 offerings. Arnstein & Lehr represents a vast number of regional centers and developers in EB-5 offerings that span more than 225 projects. Services include the preparation of private placement memoranda and related documents, and the team actively lectures and publishes in the EB-5 corporate and securities.