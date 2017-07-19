jSonar releases SonarG v3.0, the Big Data platform for IBM Guardium

jSonar today announced the general availability of SonarG v3.0, the Big Data platform for IBM Guardium and enterprise Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) environments.

DAM is one of the cornerstones of a good security practice and ubiquitously deployed within the enterprise. SonarG lets customers optimize their DAM deployment – saving money and reducing the cost of compliance while at the same time making better use of the valuable data collected. The built-in analytics, process automation for enforcing controls and self-service reporting model for consumers of the DAM data have made SonarG the most widely deployed Big Data environment for IBM Guardium.

The focus area for SonarG 3.0 is the cloud, including both public and private cloud options. The system is now fully cloud-native by enabling customers to use ultra-low-cost object store technology for long-term retention measured in years instead of months. SonarG v3.0 also introduces support for DAM feeds from leading DBaaS offerings including Microsoft Azure SQL and Amazon AWS RDS – databases that cannot be directly monitored via IBM Guardium. Customers can now easily aggregate and normalize DAM data feeds into a unified repository, whether coming from the cloud or from their on-prem enterprise systems, and apply a common set of reporting and analysis capabilities. SonarG v3.0 also adds new analytic engines for automating the maintenance of trusted connections, DAM noise cancellation for SIEM optimization, Hadoop and Kafka interfaces for extended integration and also a Kibana-based interface for instantaneous insight into ad hoc requests.

“The amount of new functionality we are introducing in this release is incredible,” said Chris Brown, VP, Sales and Marketing, jSonar. “By adopting leading edge cloud technologies we are able to further simplify the many challenges of managing vast amounts of security data and help clients realize the full potential of their DAM investments. It’s no wonder that every large Guardium enterprise customer is either already using SonarG or looking to pilot it.”

