Therachat, a smart journaling tool for therapists and their clients, today announced its on-site presence and activities at the 2017 AMHCA Annual Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. from July 27-29, 2017.

The American Mental Health Counselors Association’s (AMHCA) Annual Conference offers training and networking opportunities for clinical mental health counselors by focusing primarily on issues they face on a regular basis. It is a meeting at which industry-leaders troubleshoot issues, discuss challenges, offer insights and suggest solutions to its most vexing questions. The conference offers a valuable setting for mental health counselors to see and hear more about Therachat’s smart journaling platform and the benefits it provides to the care and services they provide.

Therachat’s HIPAA-compliant platform increases engagement in-between therapy sessions and provides mental health clients with a digital and engaging way to journal. The therapist dashboard presents real-time data and analysis to better inform sessions and show progress. The latest product updates include an analytics dashboard, direct messaging, customizable activities and easy to access insights. Clients leveraging Therachat’s mobile app are able to journal through their preferred method, whether it’s interacting with a customizable chatbot personality or tracking their mood.

WHAT: AMHCA Conference attendees will be able to see in-person demos of Therachat’s platform and how it benefits mental health counselors and their clients.

WHEN: July 27-29, 2017

WHERE: Therachat Booth, AMHCA Annual Conference

Therachat is available for free download on iOS here and Android here.

About Therachat

Therachat is a HIPAA-compliant smart journaling tool that keeps clients engaged in-between therapy sessions. Therachat’s mobile app for therapy clients and users without a therapist is powered by AI technology that helps to cope with anxiety. Its web-based dashboard provides therapists with real-time insights to improve therapy outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Therachat is available nationwide through its web and mobile applications. For additional information, visit https://therachat.io/