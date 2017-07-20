The International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2017, 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease In the past 28 years, the IAC has grown from a prestigious academy to one of the world's preeminent forums for top Cardiologists and Scientists. These Faculty are the best of the best. We are proud to honor them with these well-deserved awards.

Dr. Asher Kimchi, Founder and Chairman of the International Academy of Cardiology today announced the winning recipients of the 2017 IAC Awards at the 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease held in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In addition to the IAC awards, the committee also named four faculty to receive the Distinguished Fellowship Awards.

Dr. Asher Kimchi, together with Co-Chairmen Dr. John A. Elefteriades and Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer, headed a committee comprised of 191 of the world's leading cardiologists and scientists that reviewed a prestigious list of nominees and voted for their top choice.

The following awards for 2017 were presented at the Opening Ceremony of the International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2017, 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease, to honor the memory of distinguished colleagues, all former members of the faculty of previous International Academy of Cardiology meetings who made major contributions to Medicine and Cardiology:



The Walter Bleifeld Memorial Award for distinguished work in the field of Clinical Research to Luc Djoussé, M.D., MPH, DSc, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

The Albrecht Fleckenstein Memorial Award for distinguished work in the field of Basic Research to Guo-Ping Shi, MSc, DSc, Associate Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

The Jan J. Kellermann Memorial Award for distinguished work in the field of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention to Samia Mora, M.D., M.H.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

The Hans-Peter Krayenbuehl Memorial Award for distinguished work in the field of Research in Cardiac Function to A. Martin Gerdes, Ph.D., Professor and Chair of Department of Biomedical Sciences, New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, NY, USA

The Melvin L. Marcus Memorial Award for distinguished contribution as a Gifted Teacher to S. David Gertz, M.D., Ph.D., The Brandman Foundation Professor of Cardiac and Pulmonary Diseases and Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology of The Faculty of Medicine of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

The 2017 Distinguished Fellowship Awards were presented to four Faculty of the 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease:

Paul A. Heidenreich, M.D., M.S., Professor of Medicine and Health Research and Policy, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

Hani N. Sabbah, Ph.D., Director of Cardiovascular Research for the Henry Ford Health System and tenured Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

Takanobu Tomaru, M.D., Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Toho University and Director of the Heisei Yokohama Health Care Center, Tokyo, Japan





Barry F. Uretsky, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock VA, Little Rock, AR, USA

The Opening Ceremony and Awards Presentations were chaired by Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer, Professor of Medicine, Cell Biology, Radiology and Surgery at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and College of Medicine; Member, IAC Scientific Executive Committee.

The following Members of the International Academy of Cardiology also took part in the Awards Ceremony:

Naranjan S. Dhalla, Ph.D., M.D.(Hon), Distinguished Professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada

Garwood Gee, M.D., President, American College of Cardiology California Chapter, Oakland, CA, USA

Samia Mora, M.D., MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

The Eleventh H.J.C. Swan Memorial Lecture at the Opening Ceremony of the International Academy of Cardiology Annual Scientific Sessions 2017, 22nd World Congress on Heart Disease, was delivered by Anne B. Curtis, M.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor and Charles and Mary Bauer Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, New York, USA, on the topic of “Improvement in Quality of Care for Atrial Fibrillation in Get with the Guidelines – Atrial Fibrillation.”

Dr. Kimchi comments, "The International Academy of Cardiology is dedicated to the advancement of global research in cardiovascular medicine through the support of scientific meetings and publications.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Kimchi commented, “Over the past 28 years, the World Congress on Heart Disease has been an outstanding meeting for aspiring young researchers to present their research and interact with senior investigators in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere.”

Dr. Kimchi added, “The faculty of the Congress has repeatedly attested to the high quality of the research presented in these scientific sessions and the excellent interchange of ideas that transpires at each meeting.”

The World Congress on Heart Disease, the annual scientific session of the International Academy of Cardiology, provides the opportunity for a comprehensive overview of current concepts and future directions in cardiovascular medicine.

“We are delighted by the interest which has been shown in this year’s Congress from clinicians and investigators from 41 countries around the globe. The 340 oral and poster presentations for this congress were carefully selected by the Scientific Abstract Review Committee from over 500 submitted abstracts,” said Dr. Kimchi.

Dr. Asher Kimchi, the Founder and Chairman of the World Congress on Heart Disease, is a former flight surgeon in the Israeli Air Force and is the Founder and Chairman of the International Academy of Cardiology. Dr. Kimchi is the Co-Medical Director of the Preventive and Consultative Heart Center at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute and the former Clinical Chief of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, California. He is also a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California.

The International Academy of Cardiology, Annual Scientific Sessions 2018, 23rd World Congress on Heart Disease, will be held in Boston, MA, USA, July 27-29, 2018.

