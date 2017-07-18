Amazing Pet Expos

Amazing Pet Expos recently celebrated two significant designations. The nation's leading pet event production company celebrated 175 consecutive Pet Expos in 20 states across the country with total attendance surpassing 2 million pet lovers since 2009.

In addition to this amazing number of pet lovers, Amazing Pet Expos events have seen over 24,000 adoptable pets find forever homes, provided exposure and marketing opportunities for over 10,000 rescues, businesses and other organizations and while allowing pets to attend every event, have never had a serious bite occurrence.

“Over 2 million people have walked through the doors of an Amazing Pet Expo the past 8 years,” says Ethan Barnett, Vice President of Amazing Pet Expos. “With so many people walking through our events, we’ve been able to educate the public on progressive, bond-strengthening training techniques, pet safety, and legislation protecting our furry friends, veterinary education and more. We’ve also continued to provide low-cost vaccinations alongside a mega-adoption area at each event for pet parents looking for new family members. Amazing Pet Expos have reached many major pet communities around the country and continue to make a difference in the lives of humans and animals alike.”

All Amazing Pet Expos are held indoors, pets are welcome and our team of event producers travels personally to every city. Features in many cities include lure coursing, agility, pet costume contests, dock diving and activities courses for pets. In 2015, every Amazing Pet Expo was expanded to a two day format, with features on both Saturday and Sunday.

Exhibitors and vendors include local and national pet businesses, rescues, pet food manufacturers, pet product suppliers, groomers, trainers, animal hospitals, vets and other pet-centric organizations.

Amazing Pet Expos is the leading pet event production company currently producing large-scale consumer-based pet expos across the United States. All well-behaved pets are welcome, as long as they’re on a fixed lead (or in a carrier) with proof of age-appropriate rabies vaccines.

For more information, call 1-800-977-3609, email expo(at)amazingpetexpos(dot)com or visit http://www.amazingpetexpos.com.