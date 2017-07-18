Smart UX for mobile devices Our PeopleSoft solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Reconnect—Doris Wong, CEO Smart ERP Solutions

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), announced that it will be showcasing their solutions and services at the PeopleSoft Reconnect Conference in Rosemont, Illinois, July 18 – 20 (Booth 402), to brief organizations on how they can utilize SmartERP’s suite of solutions and services to achieve best-in-class business processes. SmartERP will be presenting new and updated solutions and services from their suite of product offerings including Smart UX-User Experience and Smart Onboarding, automating new hire processes for various organizations, including a number of federal and public sector, higher education, healthcare and commercial organizations, and efficient consulting services, such as upgrades or migrating or “lift and shift” on-premise PeopleSoft HCM applications to a cloud infrastructure.

Doris Wong, SmartERP’s CEO, will kick off the agenda with the conference super session: Enhancing the PeopleSoft User Experience—Keeping Up with a Rising Bar. Covering User Experience enhancements for PeopleSoft applications available from Oracle and others. Super session topics will also include SmartERP’s latest offering, Smart UX, enabling organizations to readily enhance the user experience by transforming complex standard PeopleSoft transactions into simple web applications with a sleek mobile-responsive design that scales well even on tablets and phones.

As an Oracle Platinum Partner and developer of solutions and services that enhance and support Oracle applications, SmartERP is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle/PeopleSoft technology, including automated employee pre-boarding/onboarding for PeopleSoft applications. With proven experience in PeopleSoft, SmartERP aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes through the utilization of SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings.

"As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions as well as consulting services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our PeopleSoft solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Reconnect.”

SmartERP invites organizations to join them at booth #402 at the Reconnect conference. While attendees visit the SmartERP booth, they can enter to win a GoPro HD video camera—winner to be announced during the conference.

About SmartERP

Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions as well as a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization’s staff, co-manage applications or manage their entire set of PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction and many more.

