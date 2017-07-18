Dr. Teotia is honored to receive the RealSelf 500 Award, a distinguished award that is bestowed upon only the top influencers in plastic and reconstructive surgery. RealSelf is the top online resource for patients who are researching specific cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. RealSelf had over 82 million site visitors last year alone. Dr. Teotia has also been asked to be a Feature Medical Reviewer for RealSelf.

Dr. Teotia was selected as a Top Influencer in her practice areas because she received high ratings from RealSelf visitors. She is recognized as having a high level of patient engagement as well as a strong commitment to ensuring that her patients are always well educated regarding their upcoming procedure(s). Furthermore, Dr. Teotia provides follow-up care that goes above and beyond industry standards.

Her extensive training means that she can easily shift between an array of aesthetic and reconstruction procedures. Patients feel good knowing that Dr. Teotia trained as a surgeon for ten years at the University of North Carolina and attended medical school at the Pritzker School of Medicine (University of Chicago). With a subspecialty in pediatric craniofacial surgery, Dr. Teotia presents a well-rounded educational background that demonstrates her affinity for learning as well as her dedication to her chosen profession.

Patients point out Dr. Teotia’s outstanding bedside manner as one of her best qualities; she makes every patient feel cared for, heard, and special. Additionally, her patients have called her a “gifted angel” – her technical skills simply cannot be matched, and her thoughtful personality is full of compassion for every single person she helps.

About: Dr. Stephanie Beidler Teotia, MD is a board certified plastic and reconstruction surgeon in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Teotia’s primary focus is on providing exceptional service and individualized patient care. Her reconstructive and plastic surgery practice is centered at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.