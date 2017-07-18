PMO Advisory LLC “Mega Bootcamps” the week of December 13 - 15, 2017 in New York City and designed for busy professionals and groups seeking to pass a PMI Project Management certification exam on the first try.

PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is hosting a Project Management training summit called “Mega Bootcamps” the week of December 13 - 15, 2017 in New York City. Mega Bootcamps is designed for busy professionals and groups seeking to pass a PMI Project Management certification exam on the first try. This event enables individuals and groups to receive accelerated project management training leading to the following PMI Certifications: Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), and Project (PMP®) Management certification.

It is strategically timely for individuals and organizations to commit to a learning initiative, plan, and budget for the end of the year, in Project Management leading to PMI® certifications. A learning initiative is crucial to gaining budgetary support hence consider the individual and organizational benefits of certified Project Management leadership within an organization. In Rita Smith’s book, Strategic Learning Alignment, she makes the point that learning organizations need to make a business case for learning. She writes “the only reason that learning functions exist is to drive business outcomes”.

Project management has transformed into a strategic function to achieve organizational goals and optimize business outcomes. Whether it is in planning, scheduling, or aligning project management to organizational strategy, building a business case for training requires only identifying the top failure points within an organization. The person trained has an opportunity to be directly involved in eliminating recurring inefficiencies and failures which saves company time, money and resources. The trained individual can be tied to achieving measureable results for an organization, which leads to greater recognition by peers and superiors, possible pay increases, and leadership opportunities.

The benefits of project management serves everyone involved in the Project Management process: the manager who oversees the project, the client who anxiously awaits for the completed project and the production team which gets the project up and running. To learn more about PMO Advisory’s Mega Bootcamps scheduled for New York City, in Portfolio (PfMP®), Program (PgMP®), and Project (PMP®) Management certifications and how they will grow careers and enhance performance within corporations, visit PMO Advisory by clicking here.

PMO Advisory LLC was founded by Dr. Te Wu who holds the following PMI® certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMP®, and PMI-RMP® (Portfolio, Program, Project and Risk Management, Professional), and is an assistant professor at Montclair State University, while also being an adjunct at Stevens Institute of Technology, and Touro Graduate School of Business. He founded PMO Advisory LLC, a management training and consulting firm that specializes in strategic business execution including portfolio, program, and project management. Hence the foundation of PMO Advisory is rooted in project management expertise coupled with educational attainment. The firm is uniquely capable as it serves the full spectrum of project management (portfolio, program, and project management) while leveraging that in its consulting and advisory services. Click here to learn more about PMO Advisory.