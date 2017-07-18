Casepoint Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Creativity and software development discipline will enable Casepoint to continue to lead in eDiscovery and beyond for many years to come

Casepoint announces the promotion of David Carns to Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, David will lead our global sales and marketing teams with his strategic leadership. In a complementary role for Casepoint’s vision, he will also continue to influence our technology roadmap.

An attorney with twenty years of technology consulting and management experience, David has specialized in eDiscovery technology since 2007. He is a thought leader in eDiscovery and litigation support who has introduced many people to the field as adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

“David has been with Casepoint for over seven years and he has led clients and colleagues alike through the ever changing waters of modern day eDiscovery.” said Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint’s Chief Executive Officer. “eDiscovery requires constant foresight and innovation to service clients and David is no stranger to leading the charge,” Mr. Bhungalia continued.

Since arriving at Casepoint, David has assisted the company with delivering innovations such as technology assisted review, sophisticated analytics, and most recently the cutting edge CaseAssist artificial intelligence technology to our Casepoint eDiscovery platform. His leadership drives operational excellence in servicing our broad client base of private and public sector customers. In his own words, “Casepoint has led innovative thinking in eDiscovery for years. Creativity and software development discipline will enable us to continue to lead in eDiscovery and beyond for many years to come.”

