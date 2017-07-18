We look forward now to equipping StayNTouch’s clients with the tools they need to make better, quicker, and smarter business decisions

SnapShot, leading provider of fully integrated applications and analytics for the hospitality industry, announced today that it has joined forces with the American hotel property management systems company, StayNTouch. Through this partnership, StayNTouch customers will have complimentary access to SnapShot’s trademark Analytics dashboard, which provides hoteliers with in-depth insight into their properties’ happenings, on and offline.

SnapShot Analytics aggregates pricing, benchmarking and PMS data, as well as TripAdvisor reviews, social media statistics, and Google Analytics, all of which appear on a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Information is updated daily, so hotel managers always have access to the latest data regarding their properties.

Furthermore, StayNTouch customers will be able to take advantage of the other applications in the recently released SnapShot Marketplace, a fleet of tools which are fully integrated to each partner PMS’s data, so that hoteliers can start using the apps immediately. SnapShot Marketplace tools, designed specifically for the hospitality industry, cater to hoteliers managing single- and multi-property businesses.

SnapShot and StayNTouch have been working together over the last few months to help educate hoteliers on how to make the most of the technology available to them. In April, the companies joined Travel Tripper in hosting a webinar on building the perfect hotel tech stack.

“It has been a pleasure working with StayNTouch, helping hoteliers to better understand the data they have in front of them on a daily basis,” said Clive Wood, SnapShot’s Vice President of Business Development for the East Coast. “We look forward now to equipping StayNTouch’s clients with the tools they need to make better, quicker, and smarter business decisions,” Wood continued.

“The successful hoteliers in today’s ultra-competitive hospitality marketplace are looking to understand their customer better in order to provide a differentiated guest experience from pre-purchase to check-out,” said, Jos Schaap, CEO and Founder of StayNTouch. “With SnapShot’s powerful toolset integrated with their StayNTouch PMS, these hoteliers can now make decisions and take action quickly and effectively.”

If you are a StayNTouch customer, activate your SnapShot Analytics dashboard here. To find out more about Analytics and Marketplace, visit the SnapShot website.

About SnapShot

Founded in 2013 in Zell-am-See, Austria, SnapShot is a hotel data company and marketplace for hotel applications, with offices in Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States. In the last 12 months, SnapShot has signed more than 3,000 hotels to its platform, as well as 40+ data partners.

The Snapshot Marketplace offers a wide range of applications from Snapshot and third party developers. These include comprehensive hotel data analytics, easy-to-use budget control tools and a user-centric hotel communication/messaging service.

Acting as a hub for application developers needing to access and work with hotel data for applications and hotels needing secure, integrated applications, SnapShot is a unique resource in the industry, allowing a fast and efficient access to technology for hotels, and a rapid and secure access to hotel data for developers. To find out more, visit http://www.snapshot.travel.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch is a “Software as a Service” hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today’s guests require.

StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point. Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests.

StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus Hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. For more information, visit http://www.stayntouch.com.