The decision to raise money via crowdfunding lends credibility to the fundraising method itself and is consistent with the trend of established companies using the channel to meet their funding needs, not just pre-revenue startups.

Specializing in fan merchandise, Rock.com sets the stage for one of this year’s most exciting crowdfunding campaigns. Steve Newman, Founder and CEO of Rock.com, is known for the sale of GreatDomains.com, a highly-successful domain brokerage, to VeriSign in the year 2000 in a transaction valued at approximately $100 million.

Steve founded Rock.com because he saw a need for a one-stop-shop for authentic fan merchandise for music, sports and entertainment fans. Rock.com features more than 150,000 products, with a selection ranging from t-shirts to wall art to vinyl records and has annual revenue exceeding $1 million. Selling to 89 countries, Rock.com has grown more than threefold since 2014.

Steve is a domain pioneer, speaking about the value of a strong domain in the San Jose Mercury News and Wired Magazine in the mid-1990s. “Rock.com is one of the web’s top domains since it is impactful and unforgettable,” Steve said. “It is a very strong domain for a fan merchandise business.”

“Everyone is a fan of something. That’s why Rock.com exists. We are much more than an online retailer of fan merchandise. We are fans ourselves and we know that our customers anticipate their deliveries from Rock.com with the same excitement of attending their favorite events. We look forward to raising capital on Wefunder and allowing our customers and fans to prosper as the company grows,” Steve said.

For more information visit Rock.com’s Wefunder page: http://www.wefunder.com/rock

Rock.com is a one-stop-shop for all things fan related. Rock.com sells only 100% licensed merchandise, so buying from Rock.com means fans are supporting the bands, movies, and teams they love. Rock.com features more than 150,000 music and entertainment products and will soon be expanding into the sports category. Founded by Internet veteran Steve Newman, Rock.com fills a global problem experienced by fans who won’t compromise on authenticity, availability and customer service.

Who is Wefunder?

Wefunder is the largest platform for Regulation Crowdfunding by every measure —by dollars funded, successful offerings, or number of investors. Right now, they account for 56% of the entire industry's investment volume. The founders helped write the JOBS Act in 2012 and were invited to the White House to see President Obama sign the law.