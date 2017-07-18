Kohler Co. Announces Grand Opening of LODGE KOHLER

Lodge Kohler Exterior

Kohler Co. is proud to announce the Grand Opening of LODGE KOHLER, the exclusive hotel of the Green Bay Packers Titletown. Today’s hotel unveiling is highlighted with a parade led by the official drumline of the Green Bay Packers, a toast with signature KOHLER Dark Chocolate Brandy and official ribbon-cutting. LODGE KOHLER opens to the public on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

“Being part of the Green Bay/Ashwaubenon community, adjacent to Lambeau Field, is an experience that we welcome with open arms, and I extend Kohler hospitality to every guest of LODGE KOHLER,” said Herb Kohler, Executive Chairman of Kohler Co. “Titletown is a transformational development of the area and for Packers fans everywhere. I am delighted that LODGE KOHLER will contribute to the success of this iconic destination.”

Mr. Kohler was joined at today’s LODGE KOHLER grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration by Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy; Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee; Kohler Co. Group Director of Lodging Christine Loose; Kohler Co. President & CEO David Kohler, and invited guests. Following the ribbon-cutting, the guests participated in a festive celebration, including musical entertainment and guided tours of LODGE KOHLER.

“We applaud the many teams of people who made today possible. We are confident that the LODGE KOHLER team will provide a stunning experience for our guests from near and far, year-round,” said Loose.

Kohler Co. is known for its single-level of quality in a broad portfolio of products and services. The diligence required to provide this service hourly at Destination Kohler properties has been thoughtfully implemented at LODGE KOHLER. Guests can expect a “wow” that comes with being aligned with one of the oldest and most heralded NFL franchises.

Within steps of Lambeau Field and Titletown, LODGE KOHLER has 134 guest rooms, 10 suites, and unparalleled views of Lambeau Field. The property features a full-service KOHLER Waters SPA, Taverne in the Sky panoramic bar and restaurant and Leaps & Bounds Café, all open to the public.

KOHLER Waters SPA brings a novel approach to hydrotherapy services. It will be home to a leading edge Hydromassage Experience Pool, a signature feature of the spa unlike any other spa experience in the U.S., and was conceived by Herb Kohler. In addition, the KOHLER Custom Vichy shower massage is one of only four of its kind in the world.

“LODGE KOHLER’s level of amenities, attention to detail, and personalized and friendly guest service create a true, one-of-a-kind experience for football fans and guests,” said Dilan Van Ryn, General Manager of LODGE KOHLER. “All of our guest rooms and suites feature unique KOHLER bathrooms, while the first-floor terrace suites are exceptional in design. With an amazing view of Lambeau Field across the street, these suites feature spacious outdoor terraces with lounge and dining furniture, fire pits and gas grills.”

LODGE KOHLER officially opens for guests tomorrow, July 19, just in time for the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Banquet weekend and next week’s start to training camp.

Guests are welcome to make room reservations online at LODGEKOHLER.com or by calling 888-4KOHLER (888-456-4537). Five different room categories are available with midweek rates starting at $170 (plus tax) and Game Day rates starting at $438 (plus tax).

To experience other Kohler Co. hospitality offerings – please call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com for more information. Stay up to date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About LODGE KOHLER

LODGE KOHLER opens July 19, 2017 with 134 guest rooms and 10 suites, all with custom-designed KOHLER bathrooms and bedrooms, and is the exclusive hotel in the new Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Reservations are being accepted at the panoramic top-floor Taverne in the Sky restaurant and bar with outdoor dining, two interior dining rooms, two private dining areas, as well as an outdoor terrace overlooking Lambeau Field with gas fireplaces, lounge seating and cigars to enjoy.

On the first floor, at the indoor/outdoor Leaps & Bounds Café, guests can get specialty coffees, pastries, salads and wraps, along with signature snack boards featuring house-crafted spreads and artisanal cheeses, as well as tap wine and cocktails in the evening. The café serves 6:00 am to 8:00 pm. In addition to seating indoors, there is an outdoor terrace that opens up onto the Titletown plaza.

KOHLER Waters SPA at LODGE KOHLER, a classically designed and elegant space, will feature a variety of innovative spa services, including a state-of-the-art Hydromassage Experience Pool, KOHLER Custom Vichy shower, as well as a co-ed sauna, steam room and cool plunge pool. There are six treatment rooms, three finishing stations, a hair salon and boutique. KOHLER Waters SPA offers a full menu of massage, hydrotherapy and body treatments as well as facials, manicures and pedicures, and waxing services. KOHLER Waters SPA is open daily from 8:30am-8:30pm with services being provided from 9am-8pm. Spa reservations are being accepted by calling a dedicated phone number – (855) 395-7638.

The hotel also features The Huddle gift shop, indoor family pool with swimming lanes, enhanced fitness center, 24-hour business center, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, full-service concierge, complimentary valet service and shuttle transportation.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

Kohler Co. is known for its long history of cutting-edge kitchen and bath products, engines and generators. But in 1981, Herb Kohler transformed a workers’ dormitory called The American Club on the headquarters property into a world-class resort hotel. It was later joined in 2004 by The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland. Both properties, known for their high-level customer service and impeccable attention to detail, are recognized internationally for their hosting of golf’s Major championships. Destination Kohler is home to two public venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, which have collectively hosted the 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2007 U.S. Senior Open, the 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championships and will host the 2020 Ryder Cup. The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa stands within 10 feet along the fairway of the 17th hole, the Road Hole, golf’s most famous hole on its most famous course. It also offers golf at the Duke’s, a special heathland course in the Kingdom of Fife. The resort has served as host-hotel for both the 2010 and 2015 Open Championship and the annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Both resorts have a KOHLER Waters SPA, which are acclaimed for their innovative water-based therapies.