Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

An example of the Hotel projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

San Antonio, TX – The Thompson Riverwalk Hotel & Condos - Plans call for the new construction of a 20 story, high-end, 167-room Thompson Hotel, to include onsite parking, 6,900 SF of meeting space, commercial/restaurant space and 66 residential units at The Arts Residences. Construction start: Summer, 2017, $116,000,000. Project ID: 1395147

Atlanta, GA – Element Buckhead – Plans call for the new construction of a 166-room Element extended-stay brand to include a 24-hour fitness center and studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens. Construction start: Q1, 2018, $20,000,000 Project ID: 1394842

Chicago, IL – The Marshall Hotel – Plans call for major renovations to the existing Marshall Hotel going from 173 rooms to 90 units. Construction start: September, 2017. $31,800,000 Project ID: 1394746

San Francisco, CA – CitizenM Hotel - Plans call for the new construction of an 11 story, 192 room hotel with 8,390 square feet of retail across the first floor and mezzanine levels. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2018. $40,000,000 Project ID: 1393132

Wilmington, NC – Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wilmington-University Center– Plans call for renovations to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Wilmington-University Center. 131 rooms. Construction start: 3rd Quarter, 2017 $1,000,000. Project ID: 1394411

Washington, DC – AC by Marriott – Plans call for the new construction of a 13 story, 220-room hotel with a fitness center and restaurant. Existing building to be demolished. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018. $30,000,000. Project ID: 1395107

