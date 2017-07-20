Ystrategies Corp. (OTC PINK: YSTR) Launches Wind Technology Group

Ystrategies Logo Wind is at a very early stage in many potential investment areas, in spite of an exploding market acceptance and significant worldwide investment commitment.

Ystrategies Corp. (OTC PINK: YSTR), a publicly-traded venture capital firm focused on technology startups with disruptive intellectual property in the software and clean tech sectors, today announced the acceleration of its focus on wind-related investments with the launch of a new Group dedicated to building a wind technology portfolio. Successful startup CEO, strategic consultant and startup coach Jon Sigerman will develop strategy for the Group and support Ystrategies entrepreneurs and startups. Zach Lebovitz, experienced renewable energy/technology analyst, will join Mr. Sigerman as Director, Systems Engineering for the Group.



Ystrategies’ Wind Technology Group will focus its investments on Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and design technologies that increase annual energy production in wind plants, and designs that enhance and optimize turbines and analytics systems. Independent third-party research predicts a $20 billion O&M market and a more than doubling of wind capacity by 2025. Ystrategies is investing in systems engineering and optimization software technology with National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) and NextEra Resources, LLC, and investigating other similarly promising opportunities in wind.



"Wind is at a very early stage in many important development concepts, in spite of an exploding market acceptance and significant worldwide investment commitment. Ystrategies’ Wind Technology Group is an important platform to support new wind initiatives with strong scientists and entrepreneurs and I’m pleased to be part of it," said Sigerman.



Ystrategies CEO Jim Kiles noted, "We have been focused on emerging software and design technologies in wind for several years and it is time to accelerate those efforts. Ystrategies entrepreneurs are lucky to have the opportunity to benefit from Jon Sigerman’s focused startup approach, wisdom and technology experience. This is another step in Ystrategies' commitment to break new ground and be a leading 21st century venture capital firm with a strong portfolio in the wind sector."

About Ystrategies Corp.

Ystrategies, founded by former Intel Capital Managing Director, Jim Kiles, is a publicly traded venture capital firm concentrated on building disruptive businesses focused on critical issues such as renewable energy. Ystrategies invests in science and technology emerging from the US National Laboratory System, incubators, businesses and academic institutions. It looks for market ready technology with products or services ready to engage identified customer segment partners in important commercial agreements. Investments are premised on closing strategic partner agreements as a path to valuable exits. Industry veterans Jon Sigerman, Ashish Badjatia, Neil Cohen and Shirley Gee round out the investment team. YSTR has offices in Pittsburgh and San Francisco. For more information, visit Ystrategies’ website at: http://www.ystrategies.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, investments, and objectives are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Ystrategies Corp.

Neil Cohen

Vice President, Marketing

415-652-5544

neil(at)ystrategies(dot)com