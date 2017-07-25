Setting the tone of the conference with a timely analysis of Asian Economic Outlook: In the Shadows of Two Giants – India and China – is Tuuli McCully, Director & Senior International Economist, Scotiabank. He highlights the driving forces of the regional economy with details of China’s decelerating and India’s accelerating economic growth and the influence they have on the regional economies and petchem markets. Providing detailed description on the ‘Outlook of Asia Petrochemicals Market’ mainly the Growth, Opportunities & Threats is Kanokwan Saktrakool, Consultant, Nexant.

Appraising shifting trends in Asia’s petchem markets are - PTT Global Chemical Public Company sharing details of ‘Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor’ that many consider as the Gateway to Asia. Another session on ‘India’s Steady Economic Growth & Petrochemical Markets Balance’ presented by Daga Global Chemicals pinpoints the country’s “Made-in-India” program as well as the recent GST impacting the petchem market dynamics. Presenting China’s ‘Petchem Capacity Outlook & Impact on Trade Dynamics’ is Rongsheng Petrochemical while ‘US’ Petrochemicals Production & Markets’ in the context of its advantage of ethane availability and its corresponding impact is led by Chem-Energy Corporation.

The program also delves into feedstock markets with sessions on ‘Global Crude Oil & Naphtha Market Situation’ – RIM Intelligence, ‘Naphtha Crackers’ Competitiveness in the Future, with Focus on Ethylene Market’ – Yeochun NCC and Competitiveness of LPG in Current Asia’s Petrochemicals Scene’ – FACTS Global Energy.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit also analyses:



Olefins Technologies Provides Key Flexibility to Ensure Profitability – Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR)

New Trends in Asian Benzene Market – Wanhua Chemical Group

MEOH: Beyond 2020, Simple Molecule Yet Challenging Market: Demand & Supply outlook – Sojitz

