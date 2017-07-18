United Benefit Advisors Announces New President, Peter Weber

United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, announces new President, Peter Weber, a seasoned health insurance executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience. Weber will serve as President effective immediately and be based in the company’s Chicago office.

“Peter comes to UBA with immense experience in board governance, staff development, strategic planning and execution, plus process innovation,” says UBA Board Chairman, Scott Deru. “As UBA faces upcoming challenges, Peter has a proven track record of leading organizations such as ours, and is committed to assuring that UBA and its Partners not only survive, but thrive in our evolving markets.”

Prior to joining UBA, Weber served six years as President of the Health Insurance Trust for the Illinois Association of School Boards and concurrently as the staff liaison to the Workers Compensation and Property and Casualty Trust for the same association. He has held an executive director position for the past 20 years and has demonstrated his ability to help organizations reach their greatest potential. Weber also has extensive experience in training, writing, and public speaking, and has won numerous state and national awards for his efforts and expertise in a variety of areas. A Certified Association Executive, Weber received his Bachelor of Arts at Knox College, and his Master of Science in Education Administration and Political Science from the University of Illinois.

“I am very humbled, yet excited, to join the UBA staff,” says Peter Weber, President of UBA. “My goal is to help UBA continue to lead the benefits industry with a united vision, collaborative work ethic, and effective communications. While we must respect tradition, we will also strive for innovation. UBA is the only organization that can see through the fog and create a clear vision for the profession, create brand opportunity, and empower every UBA Partner to better serve their clients.”

As the newest employee of UBA, Weber joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. As a combined group, UBA’s annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten largest global employee benefits brokers.

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.