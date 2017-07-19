American Craft Show in San Francisco Unveils Best in Craft and Design

Left to right: Curved Tracks Kantha quilted coat by Mary Jaeger; earrings by Tura Sugden; custom headwear by Anna Lee.

The American Craft Show returns to San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture this August 4 – 6, 2017. As the largest juried fine craft show on the West Coast, the three-day show will showcase more than 230 top contemporary craft artists from across the country. Craft collectors and design enthusiasts will also have a chance to engage in four special showcases: Make Room: Modern Design Meets Craft, Style Slam, Let’s Make, and Hip Pop.

This year’s Make Room: Modern Design Meets Craft showcase puts craft into context by featuring room vignettes by top interior designers and stylists inspired by the theme “In Space and Time.” Designers include Sayre Ziskin of SVZ Interior Design, Paige Loczi of Loczidesign, Elena Calabrese of Elena Calabrese Design and Decor, and Bianca Sotelo of A Fabulous Challenge.

Back again by popular demand, the “Style Slam” showcase will feature four fashion stylists who will demonstrate how statement pieces from participating show artists are the perfect fit in any fashion-conscious wardrobe. Led by San Francisco magazine’s design and style editor, Erin Feher, participating stylists are Betina Baumgarten of Best Foot Forward, Taylor Negrete, Chelsea Arzu, and Alexis Jackson.

Hip Pop will feature fresh finds from some of the best local and emerging artists in an innovative pop-up setting. Participating designers include: Dominque Bereiter, Autumn Higgins of Autumn Higgins Ceramics, Jenn Lamb of Unurth Home, Minu Oh of Clay Factor Ceramics, Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio, and more.

Show-goers can also experience the process of making, tasting, and exploring new artisanal frontiers with the Let's Make Inspiration Stations. Let’s Make participants include Woo Garden, TRY Studio, The Xocolate Bar, Black Sands Brewery, Bread SRSLY, Calstar Cellars, Sweetdragon Baking Company, and Friends of Shen Yun, as well as award-winning Scotch brand, The Balvenie, who will be sharing its 85-year-old process of handmaking whisky.

With exciting new artist work each year, this year’s show will be a three-day celebration that will be sure to attract a new audience and encourage engagement between the makers and show attendees.

WHAT

American Craft Show, San Francisco

WHERE

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Festival Pavilion, San Francisco, CA

Located on Marina Boulevard at Buchanan Street, along the northern waterfront between Aquatic Park and the Marina Greene. Shuttles will be running from Marina Greene to the show on a regular basis. Click here for driving directions and a map.

WHEN

Friday, August 4: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 5: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 11 a.m.– 5 p.m.

TICKET INFO

On-site admission

$14 one-day pass

Free for American Craft Council members and children 12 and under

Advance tickets

Attendees can purchase tickets online (craftcouncil.org/sf). To reach the American Craft Council directly, please call (612) 206-3100

$12 one-day pass

