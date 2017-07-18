I.E.'s Emerging Artist T.C Share New Music Video "Do Not"

T.C, rapper/lyricist/MC of the musical duo VCD (Vanilla Coco Dames) is one of the newest artists coming out of the Inland Empire. Most recently, T.C dropped her latest music video for her new single "Do Not". The video can currently be viewed in its entirety at Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes (WARNING: This video contains EXPLICIT content)

T.C not only writes her own music and delivers it with a unique sound but she also has produced some of her own tracks and plans to continue learning how to make beats. However, her talent does not stop there, she has helped direct her own music videos, coming up with great visual story lines and outfits to compliment the song(s). T.C also happens to produce and direct videos for her youtube channel with hope of entertaining her viewers. I guess you could say she’s building a brand for herself. Although this artists’ main focus is on music she is expanding all over entertainment.

T.C. seriously began rapping about two years ago when she and her VCD partner decided to collaborate on a song titled “Delay”. This song became very popular among their peers and since then, T.C has blossomed into one of the hottest artists of 2017 in the Inland Empire. On a steady track towards mainstream recognition, the group VCD has since recorded a music video for their single, “Kiss X Kill”, a song featured on their latest mixtape titled “Redhill Diaries”. Their mixtape can be found on DatPiff and Soundcloud.

T.C has since released a solo mixtape titled “Hii", along with a new hit single, “Going Down”, which is produced by Duane DaRock. Her single "Going Down" can be purchased on iTunes, amazon music or downloaded on Spotify.

T.C is currently working on new music, including an anthem/step for people to dance along with, written projects for singers, beat production and music videos. Her next show will be in the Inland Empire, hosted by Wappin INDEPENDENT: The Wapp House on Thursday July 20th. VCD will be having another show on August 25th presented by Good Day Entertainment & The Home Girl Monie.

