This type of data repository allows queries, analytic applications and use of AI for individual and population management of those at risk for diabetes and its complications.

James M. Maisel, MD, Chairman of ZyDoc, a New York-based medical informatics company, presented “Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to Identify and Manage Patient Populations at Risk for Diabetes and Diabetic Complications” at the 5th World Congress of Diabetes in Prague, Czech Republic, July 14-17, 2017.

Dr. Maisel’s presentation draws on Artificial Intelligence (AI) work by ZyDoc’s MediSapien™ technologies team in developing NLP-powered analytics and real world data (RWD) management applications. The talk addressed how information may be collected as part of current medical record practices and used to standardize the data using NLP stored in a Diabetic Clinical Data Repository. This type of data repository allows queries, analytic applications and use of AI for individual and population management of those at risk for diabetes and its complications. The abstract is available online at zydoc.com.

Maisel is also chairman and founder of Retina Group of New York. Based on his work as a retinal specialist, he additionally served as chair for the Congress’ Diabetes Epidemiology, Prevention, Care and Management Section, and lecture on “Ocular Complications of Diabetes Mellitus and Laser, Surgery and Pharmacologic Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy.” That abstract can be accessed online at rgony.com.

The 5th World Congress of Diabetes was hosted by BIT Group Global Ltd, July 12-14, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Vienna House Diplomat Prague. More information is available online at http://www.bitcongress.com/wce2017.

About ZyDoc and MediSapien

Among numerous industry awards received by ZyDoc, MediSapien software was ranked in 2013 as one of the top five applications in The Data Design Diabetes Sanofi US Innovation Challenge.

ZyDoc’s mission since its inception in 1993 has been to increase the efficiency of physicians through the use of software technology and services to improve patient care and outcomes, lower malpractice risk, and maximize reimbursement. Based in Islandia, New York, ZyDoc has developed award-winning, HIPAA-secure, cloud-based e-transcription infrastructure and medical informatics technologies, serving medical practices, hospitals, public health agencies, and other entities in the medico-legal, academic, and pharmacology sectors.

Augmenting ZyDoc’s transcription business, MediSapien is a web-based knowledge management platform that uses disruptive natural language processing and AI technologies to convert unstructured text to fully coded structured data for EHRs, PACS, RIS, analytics, and reporting. For clinician end-users, MediSapien can be utilized in conjunction with EHR installations, and can facilitate analytic applications for individual or population disease management for ACOs, hospitals or large groups. ZyDoc is a VMWare Professional Solution Provider Partner. For more information about ZyDoc and MediSapien, please visit zydoc.com.