Up-and-Coming Toronto Artist Hakeem Rose Drops Latest Single "Big City"

Toronto, Ontario is becoming more and more of a hub for urban talent, with such high charting acts as The Weeknd, Drake and Tory Lanez dominating the airwaves across the globe. With new talent, such as Nav and PartyNextDoor entering the scene, a gem known across the city as “Toronto’s Best Kept Secret” Hakeem Roze has resurfaced to introduce a new energy to the world. Born in Lagos, Nigeria and raised in Toronto’s East End, Hakeem seamlessly weaves between afro inspired rhythms and sultry R&B ballads.

Having worked with producers Cool & Dre (DJ Khaled’s producer) and The Track Starz (Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Ludacris, etc.), as well as industry juggernauts Drake, Usher, Eve, Lloyd, Sean Paul, etc, Hakeem has perfected his sound and learned from the industry’s best.

Recently, Hakeem dropped his latest single, "Big City", which is produced by Trizzlammuzik & Mike Price and is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes. "Big City" is the first single off of his latest EP, "In The Meanwhile", which promises to deliver much of what has been lacking in today’s sound. Working with a team of in-house Canadian producers, Hakeem skillfully showcases his range, bouncing around from Dancehall, Afro, R&B and Soul on this project designed to satisfy his core fan base. If "In The Meanwhile" is any sign of what’s to come from Hakeem Roze, he is surely a force to be reckoned with in this industry.

About Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes: Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes are the most widely distributed mixtapes in the world, with over 100 million downloads/plays generated by over 300 volumes officially hosted by major artists. Coast 2 Coast has a solid reach in the new music industry with a digital magazine, DJ coalition, industry tips blog, yearly convention, and more. Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes represents a unique opportunity for artists of all urban genres, from major to indie. For more information, visit http://www.coast2coastmixtapes.com.