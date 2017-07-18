We are committed to further expanding the platform in close collaboration with our growing customer base to support new technologies, such as cell and gene therapies, RNA therapeutics, novel scaffolds, and other innovative therapeutic platforms.

Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for R&D, today announced that Merck, a leading science and technology company, has implemented Genedata Biologics™ to scale-up their bispecific antibody discovery programs, to develop innovative therapeutics for the therapeutic areas of Oncology, Immunology, and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

The need to systematically evaluate large panels of multi-specific antibodies poses new bottlenecks for antibody engineering with regard to throughput and automation. Multiple next-generation antibody formats must be tested, which results in significant combinatorial complexity. Genedata Biologics substantially increases throughput by enabling the systematic design and cloning of large numbers of novel, highly engineered molecules and enabling automation of downstream expression, purification, and characterization processes.

Back in 2015, Merck deployed Genedata Biologics as its central biologics workflow platform across Merck Biopharma antibody discovery units in Germany, Israel, and the US, where Merck operates its biopharmaceutical business as EMD Serono. Since its successful roll-out, the platform’s applications have been continuously expanded to groups including phage and yeast display, B-cell cloning, protein engineering, microbial and mammalian expression, purification, analytics and QC. Today, Genedata Biologics is Merck’s central repository for biologics candidate data, enabling transparent decision making on the most promising candidates to promote into clinical development.

“We are delighted to see Merck expand the application scope of Genedata Biologics to their innovative bispecific R&D programs,” said Dr. Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata. “It is exciting to see how our platform enables the adoption of new processes in this quickly evolving field. We are committed to further expanding the platform in close collaboration with our growing customer base to support new technologies, such as cell and gene therapies, RNA therapeutics, novel scaffolds, and other innovative therapeutic platforms.”

In the six short years since its first release in 2011, Genedata Biologics has been rapidly adopted by more than half of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. Genedata’s collaborations range from single group installations to large, global, multi-site partnerships and include technology transfer, customizations, project management, training, and roll out and deployment support.

Genedata transforms life science data into intelligence with a portfolio of advanced software solutions and scientific consulting. With award-winning platforms, combined with deep domain expertise, Genedata enables dramatic increases in productivity and quality of research, development, and production. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland and has offices in Germany, the UK, Japan, and the US.

