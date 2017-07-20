Better Places Travel is committed to 100% tailor-made roundtrips, designed by experts who know their destination inside and out.

Better Places, a social enterprise in responsible travel that launched in The Netherlands in 2014, followed by Germany in 2016 (operating as Fairaway), is now available to English-speaking travellers around the globe as Better Places Travel.

Initial destination roll-out includes: Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Madagascar, Namibia, Nepal, Peru, South Africa, Suriname, and Vietnam. Additional locations coming soon.

With more independent travellers seeking unique, locally-focused experiences that support the communities they visit, Better Places Travel connects travellers with local experts in Asia, Africa and Latin America to design unique, tailor-made experiences. These experts are either expatriates who have lived in the country for years, or locals with extensive tourism experience, so they have a wealth of insider knowledge and local connections. Personal contact is always the top priority: between the traveller and the local expert, and between the traveller and the local people.

Co-founder Saskia Griep says, “Everyone has their own travel style and preferences: from outdoor adventures and hidden gems to locally-focused homestays and family-friendly activities. That’s why Better Places Travel is committed to 100% tailor-made roundtrips, designed by experts who know their destination inside and out. They will coordinate everything from small-scale accommodations like ecolodges and homestays to in-country transportation and excursions led by local guides, allowing travellers to focus on their experience, not the logistics.”

Better Places Travel follows responsible travel practices and has a trusted network of partners in accordance with Travelife, an international certification program for agents and tour operators. All payments are made through the Better Places Travel website, and backed by financial securities and guarantees, giving travellers peace of mind when they book.

“With the growth we’ve seen in The Netherlands and Germany in such a short time period, we wanted to bring Better Places to a wider international audience,” says marketing manager Marcela Rilovic. “Our expansion into the English-speaking markets will enable more people to visit countries responsibly—as travellers, not just as tourists.”

For more information visit http://www.betterplacestravel.com.

About Better Places Travel

Better Places Travel is part of Better Places (NL), a social enterprise in travel that provides 100% tailor-made authentic travel experiences in accordance with responsible and sustainable tourism practices. Better Places puts travellers in contact with local experts to design unique experiences around nature and the local population, ensuring money directly supports local communities. Their “Better Places for people to live in, Better Places to visit” mission is carried out through their focus on ecolodges, family-run homestays, responsible tours and carbon emission offsets. Better Places not only offsets emissions from in-country flights, accommodations and tours, but also international flights—all at their expense.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube

Contact

Marcela Rilovic Marcela(at)betterplacestravel.com

+31(0) 71 891 0404