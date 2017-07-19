The Van Cleve Seafood Co.'s famous 200 year old Blue Crab Pie recipe makes Oprah's "O" list! “We are so honored to have been sought out and now featured on Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things! It’s every food entrepreneur’s dream, this is the “Oscar” of the food industry” added Monica Van Cleve-Talbert.

The Van Cleve Seafood Co., an all female and family owned Virginia gourmet food company specializing in decadent seafood products, announces that their famous Chesapeake Blue Crab Pie is featured on the coveted “O” List of Oprah’s Favorite Things in the August issue out on news stands now.

Owners Shelly Van Cleve and her two daughters, Allie Van Cleve-Cushing and Monica Van Cleve-Talbert have been making their Blue Crab Pie for over 30 years and introduced it to customers back in 2000. The family recipe is 200 years old featuring Blue crabmeat, decadent cheeses, and coastal seasonings all baked in a flakey, buttery crust. “Our blue pies are made the exact same way today as they were 200 years ago, by hand and with a lot of love,” added daughter Alexandra Van Cleve-Cushing.

The Van Cleve’s Chesapeake Blue Crab Pie has come a long way since introducing it to customers 17 years ago. The Virginia’s Finest™ awarded pie can now be found in hundreds of grocery stores along the East Coast, featured in gourmet catalogs and was even served on the menu of the Virginia Governor’s mansion two years ago. “We are so honored to have been sought out and now featured on Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorite things! It’s every food entrepreneur’s dream, this is the “Oscar” of the food industry,” added Monica Van Cleve-Talbert.

The Oprah's Favorite Things list premiered in O, The Oprah Magazine in 2002 and is celebrated by consumers, brands and industry insiders alike. Oprah Winfrey has been sharing her list of favorites items and products since the 1990s.

To purchase The Van Cleve Seafood Co.’s Chesapeake Blue Crab Pie, visit http://www.VanCleveSeafood.com

ABOUT THE VAN CLEVE SEAFOOD CO.

For three generations the Van Cleve family has passionately made it their mission to share their one-of-a-kind Crab Pie with seafood lovers. The beloved dish became the main menu item in the family’s restaurant and crab shack, where the Van Cleve mother-double daughter team served the Crab Pie and other gourmet seafood favorites to many loyal patrons garnering national media attention from prestigious publications and media outlets. They only served the best of the best and people drove for miles for their #1, fat, heavy male crabs and famous Blue Crab Pie. It wasn’t long before word got out about Van Cleve gals’ exceptional crab fares and they affectionately became known regionally as the “Girls with Crabs."

In 2013, The Van Cleve family decided to refocus their efforts beyond the single restaurant and made it their mission to get Van Cleve gourmet favorites on supermarket shelves. With passion, persistence and national exposure on “Supermarket Superstar,” a Lifetime TV series hosted by Stacy Keibler, the Van Cleve Crab Pie was introduced to America!

Today, The Van Cleve Seafood Company has grown from a small family-owned restaurant to a nationally known gourmet seafood company whose beloved dishes, sauces and spices can be packaged and delivered to every American front door and beyond.